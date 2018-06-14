‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, June 15: Sally Returns & Stuns Wyatt, Liam Proposes To His Love

Sally Spectra is in the house!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 15 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) has another ring up his sleeve, while Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will get the surprise of his life. Both Spencer brothers are in for an exciting summer as the one renews his love with his former wife, and the other may find a new romance. While the former blossoms, Wyatt’s new flame may get him burned.

A recap of Liam’s year includes his father sleeping with his wife, a pregnancy, an annulment, a wedding that was stopped to his wife’s stepsister, and the birth of his daughter. Where that would be too much for the average man, Liam is a man extraordinaire. After all, he always seems to have at least two women fighting over him. But now, according to She Knows Soaps, Liam has finally made up his mind and is choosing to be with Steffy. On Friday’s episode, Liam will propose and ask her to be Mrs. Spencer again. According to Soap Hub, he chooses his future with the woman he loves.

“An epiphany puts everything into perspective for Liam and he realizes exactly what he wants out of life and he’s not wasting any time going for it. No more games, no more back and forth, and no more indecision. He’s ready to choose his destiny and propose to the woman he loves.”

The lady bearing her great aunt’s name and flaming red hair is back. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, tease that Sally Spectra has decided that her future does not lie in New York and is back home in Los Angeles. It seems as if she is back with an agenda as Brad Bell previewed that she will even hold Wyatt at gunpoint at some point this summer.

However, on June 13’s episode expect Wyatt to be surprised when he bumps into Sally at the Bikini Bar, according to Soap Central. The pair will also talk to the sexy newcomer, Danny. Keith Carlos, the winner of America’s Got Talent, plays the role of the barman of their favorite summer hangout. Sally is the last person Wyatt expected to see. The last time he saw her, she was being whisked away by the love of her life, Thomas (Pierson Fode). However, Sally will divulge some shocking information which will blow him away. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that the pair will also have a sizzling romance soon.