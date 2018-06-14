Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande Drop Sexy New Single ‘Bed’ On The Heels Of Grande’s Engagement To Pete Davidson

This is the fifth collaboration between the performers.

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have teamed up again for a sultry new song named “Bed,” which is expected to debut on Minaj’s new album titled Queen.

Grande, who is reportedly engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, lent her vocals to the track, making this the fifth collaboration for the duo. Together they have appeared on Jessie J’s song “Bang Bang” which features Grande and Minaj, Minaj’s “Get On Your Knees” featuring Grande, Grande’s “Side To Side” featuring Minaj, Grande’s “The Light Is Coming” featuring Minaj, and Minaj’s “Bed” featuring Grande.

Rolling Stone noted that “Bed” has a “steady and sultry groove, with atmospheric synths pulsing over limber drums.” Within the song, Grande sings the hook while Minaj raps the tune. “Bed” is Minaj’s latest release, as the rapper and personality readies for the release of Queen, her first LP since 2014’s The Pinkprint. Grande and Minaj are scheduled to put out another track next week from Grande’s upcoming album Sweetener, titled “The Light Is Coming.”

Within the daring tune, Minaj raps, “Minaj raps: “Got me acting like you got a milli’ on you/ You say I’m the GOAT, yeah the billy on you/ I could make all your dreams come true/ Wanna fall through, then you better come through.” In an interview with ELLE, the Pinkprint artist said Queen will probably be “the best album of the year.” She also looked to producers to insert a “boom-bap” sound on the album. “The truth of the matter is, trap has taken over so much that even our New York rappers are doing nothing but trap songs because they feel that that’s the way to make it,” she said. “They’re rapping like people from down south.”

Rolling Stone reported that this fall, Minaj, and Future will embark on their joint NickiHndrxx tour. The 28-date tour will begin September 21st in Baltimore, Maryland and will end November 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Grande continues to maintain both a personal and professional high. She is enjoying success with her latest chart-topping single “No Tears Left to Cry,” as well as rumors of an engagement to Davidson. The singer and the Saturday Night Live star’s relationship was revealed shortly after Grande announced her split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, rapper Mac Miller. The two ended their relationship ahead of 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2018.

Queen will be released on August 10.