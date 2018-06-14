Elizabeth Hurley Has Nothing But Love For Ex Hugh Grant And His New Wife

Friendly exes are the best exes.

It may come as a surprise to some that Elizabeth Hurley speaks so highly of both her ex, Hugh Grant, and his new bride, television producer Anna Eberstein.

Recently, the brunette beauty sat down for a tell-all interview with Harper’s Bazaar, dishing on topics like her swimwear line, her life, and her former love life. According to ET Online, Hurley and actor Hugh Grant dated for 13 years before they split up in 2000.

Luckily, there were no messy parts of the split and the couple left on good terms. In fact, Grant is even the godfather of Hurley’s 16-year-old son, Damian. And when she was asked about Hugh and Eberstein, Hurley gushed over the happiness of her former flame.

“He seems very, very happy. He has three children with his wife Anna, who is adorable, and he’s a very happy man.”

ET Online shares that Grant and Eberstein tied the knot on May 25. Just days after news of their engagement broke, the couple was photographed at the Chelsea Register Office in London with friends and family. Grant and Eberstein already have three children together and had been dating for the past six years. Hurley even broke the news of the birth of Hugh’s third child while chatting with Bravo boss, Andy Cohen.

“He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He’s an enchanting dad — really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale,” Hurley said of Grant on Watch What Happens Live.

News of Hugh Grant's recent wedding, reminded me of when we first were all introduced to him and this then girlfriend the stunning Elizabeth Hurley @elizabethhurely1 and how she blew our collective minds in her black safety pin dress back in 1994. pic.twitter.com/VsKZF22b8v — Liz Lange (@lizlange) June 4, 2018

And while her ex has tied the knot, Elizabeth continues to focus on her career, including her latest endeavor, swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. So far her company’s business page on Instagram has already amassed over 150,000 Instagram followers and it appears to be growing by the day. Many photos on the page show the 53-year-old showing off her amazing body by modeling the swimsuits herself.

A snapshot from today shows an up close and personal photo of Hurley donning a red bikini from her collection. The brunette beauty stands in a wooded area and looks into the camera with her long brown hair hitting just below her shoulders.

It comes as no shock that the photo has already captured the attention of many of Hurley’s fans with over 6,000 likes as well as 160-plus comments. Most fans simply commented on how beautiful the actress is.

“Red hot woman too.”

“Just wow you are my crush,” another wrote.