Will Melania Trump Give Donald A Birthday Present Today, Considering He Snubbed Her On Hers?

What do you get for a billionaire who has everything and needs nothing?

Melania Trump is in a bit of a pickle when it comes to Donald’s birthday, which is today. First, he very publicly snubbed her on her own birthday back in April, and she would be within her rights to snub him back, says Newsweek writer Harriet Sinclair. Second, what do you get for a billionaire who has everything he could possibly want and need?

The Snub

Back in April, Melania’s 48th birthday rolled around, and Donald, being a man with an exceptionally busy schedule, was hard-pressed to find a gift for her. While that type of dirty laundry is not generally aired in public when it comes to most married couples, Donald made it a point to own up to his mistake.

As Sky News Australia reported at the time, Donald gave an interview to Fox News Fox & Friends when the subject of Melania’s birthday came up. Trump was surprisingly forthright.

“Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much… You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK?”

He did admit that he got her “a very beautiful card and some flowers,” though.

So should Melania snub him back? The Inquisitr is not a family-and-marriage publication, so on this point perhaps silence is the best option.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

Gift Ideas

If Melania takes the high road and does get Donald a birthday gift, there’s still the problem of what to get him. After all, he’s a billionaire, so it’s not like he lacks anything that he wants or needs.

There’s always sports memorabilia: the 45th president is a big sports fan, says Cheatsheet. And of course, being a New Yorker, his favorite teams are all in the Big Apple or within a short distance (he likes the Yankees, the Mets, the Bills, and the 76ers). You can’t go wrong with a signed Jersey or game ball.

Failing that, maybe she should look into historical artifacts. According to a December 2017 Fortune report, Trump is fond of, of all things, bathrooms.

“[He has] an odd affinity for showing off bathrooms, including one he renovated near the Oval Office.”

A quick search of Google Shopping failed to yield good results for ancient, historical bathroom accessories – such as Abraham Lincoln’s chamber pot or the remnants of an ancient Roman privy – but hey, high-end auction houses have better access to these types of things than you or I do, and Melania can always make some phone calls.