Kathy Griffin Slams Kevin Hart For Not Taking On Donald Trump: ‘That’s A P*ssy Move’

Kathy Griffin is speaking out one year after a photo of a decapitated Donald Trump doppelganger almost derailed her career. Now Griffin is calling out another comedian for giving Trump a pass in their stand-up. As USA Today reports, Kathy recently slammed Kevin Hart for going easy on Trump even though Hart is a black man.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin said. “And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p—- move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will,” she added.

As Fox News reports, Griffin’s comments about Hart got some heated reviews on social media with one person asking why Kevin Hart’s race should have anything to do with his comedic views on Trump. They also pointed out that Hart’s comedy doesn’t typically focus on taking a political slant on anything.

Kathy Griffin is on the verge of taking her show on the road again and it promises to be more scandalously political than ever. Griffin’s 23-show Laugh Your Head Off comedy tour starts on Thursday in San Francisco. It’s her first tour since she posted a graphic photo of herself holding a decapitated head that resembled President Trump’s, last year. According to USA Today, the photo and the backlash that followed inspired the jokes Griffin will be telling on stage.

Even though Kathy is set to make jokes about, the controversy triggered by the photo had a serious impact on her career. She lost her gig as the co-host of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve telecast, a job she’d done for years with Anderson Cooper. (Cooper called the photo disgusting on Twitter.) Squatty Potty also fired her as spokeswoman and Griffin could have faced charges for conspiracy to assassinate the president.

The 57-year old comedian made an emotional apology for the photo last year but today, she says she is no longer sorry about it.

“Every day that passes, more people realize not only was my photo literally harmless but completely legal,” Griffin declared. “The nice thing is that, after a year, several folks who were afraid to support me are (doing so) now, and that obviously signifies a real sea change. I have people like Mark Hamill tweeting, ‘Go see Kathy Griffin.’ I barely know Mark Hamill – I only met him one time. That’s a big deal for me.”

USA Today reports that Griffin will reveal some of the lesser known consequences of scandal including the death threats she got and the fact that she was on the no-fly list during the federal investigation into the incident. She also plans to unveil a story about one of her encounters with pre-presidential Donald Trump which she claims “is worth the price of admission alone.”

Kathy Griffin won’t be pulling any punches when it comes to talking about the people in Trump’s circle either. She reportedly calls Donald Jr. and Eric Trump “Eddie Munster and Date Rape,” during her act. But she adds that she doesn’t want her shows to be a “lecture