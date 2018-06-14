Beyonce Wishes Twins Sir & Rumi A Happy Birthday On Stage During Concert

Currently on tour with her husband rapper Jay-Z, superstar songstress Beyonce made sure to wish her twins, Sir and Rumi, a happy birthday when she gave them a shout-out at one of her concerts. As it’s being reported by Daily Mail, while on stage performing at her concert in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, the proud mom made sure to wish the twins a happy birthday on stage. Making her 1-year-olds the center of attention for just a moment, Bey shouted out to her screaming fans saying, “happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you!”

Less than a year ago, the mommy of three announced that she had welcomed the twins into the family on her social media, one month after giving birth. The 36-year-old singer and her husband Jay-Z also have a 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, together.

The duo kicked off their joint tour together, “On The Run II,” just one week ago in, Cardiff, Wales. As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, the couple surprised fans with photographs and video of their twins in an opening montage of their concert. During the show’s intro, two photos are displayed on the screen — one of Beyonce holding Sir and Rumi and another photo of her husband holding the twins.

Fans also get a very intimate look at the couple’s private life, including home video of what appears to be the couple renewing their wedding vows recently in a private ceremony. The short video clip shows Beyonce and Jay holding hands as the twins and their eldest daughter Blue watch their parents exchange their vows. Many speculate that the vow renewal was in celebration of the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary this past April.

Following the duo’s first joint tour in 2014, “On The Run,” the pair announced earlier this year that they would be partnering up yet again this year for the follow-up tour, “On The Run II.” The theme of this year’s world tour is said to be focused on the duo’s union as partners and parents. Titled “This Is Real Love,” the declaration is one that assures fans that their marriage is on solid ground. Despite the power couple having to weather a bevy of storms in regards to their marriage, the pair seems to be trekking on just fine.

The pair made headlines this past weekend after racy promo shots were posted online. As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, the promotional shots that feature Bey and Jay-Z nude and semi-nude in bed together are meant to offer fans an intimate glimpse of their private lives. The photos are said to be used as promotional material at the concerts and have been floating around social media all week.