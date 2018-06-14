Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share Adorable Family Photo With Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have become one big happy family with their kids. The couple, who both have children from previous relationships, have blended their families and seem to be loving every minute of it.

According to a June 13 report by Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently snuggled up with their kids for an adorable photo following a family dinner.

On Tuesday night, A-Rod posted a cute snapshot of the family via his Instagram account. In the photo, the former baseball player is snuggled up with JLo, his daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, as well as Lopez’s daughter, Emme, 10. However, Jennifer’s son, Max, also 10, was not pictured. Rodriguez shares his two daughters with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Alex Rodriguez captioned the adorable picture “Taco Tuesday,” as dishes can be seen on the table in front of the family. Later, Jennifer Lopez shared her own photo from the night which featured her cuddling some of the kids as they got ready for bed. JLo is seen sweetly hugging her daughter, while A-Rod snuggles up to her son, Max, in the picture.

Taco Tuesday ???? A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez spoke out about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez during an interview with Good Morning America. The singer/actress revealed that the couple is simply taking their time and enjoying everything life has to offer while trying to grow and learn from the mistakes of their past relationships.

“We have to take our time. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past and… we’re mature now. We’re grown-ups and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”

????????????????????????☀️???????? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 13, 2018 at 1:10am PDT

Both Jennifer and Alex have had multiple high profile relationships. Lopez has previously been engaged to Ben Affleck, dated Sean P. Diddy Combs and Casper Smart, and was married to Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Rodriguez dated Madonna, Bethenny Frankel, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and was married to Cynthia Scurtis.

It seems that although Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking things slow and enjoying the ride, their friends believe they’ll eventually tie the knot. Jenna Dewan, who works with JLo on the show World of Dance, says she is confident that she and A-Rod will get engaged in the future and have a gorgeous life together.