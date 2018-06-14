Chad Michael Murray Says Ex Sophia Bush’s Claims Of Being Pressured To Get Married Are ‘Ludicrous’

Actor Chad Michael Murray is setting the record straight after his ex-wife Sophia Bush recently made claims that she felt pressured to settle down and marry her former One Tree Hill co-star. As it was reported by People on Wednesday, June 13, the 35-year-old actress sat down with Andy Cohen for an interview on his SiriusXM Radio show Radio Andy. While Bush was chatting with Cohen she talked about her brief marriage to her former tv co-star saying that getting married “was not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” and claiming that she felt pressured to marry him. As for her reasoning behind why Bush, who was 22 at the time, chose to get married, she attributes her decision to being “young and dumb” saying,”Everybody’s been 22 and stupid.”

Well now, Bush’s ex is responding to her claims and is calling the whole story “ludicrous.” As it’s being reported by People, in a statement to the outlet, Murray’s rep claims the “story is ludicrous.”

“Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love. Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children.”

The rep added, “He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

The Chicago PD actress said that she has since learned her lesson after getting advice from her best friend’s father, telling Cohen,”He looked at us about a year and a half ago and he was like, ‘My sweet, brilliant girls, you guys could run a nation, you run companies. … You are so smart that sometimes I’m amazed by you and you have to learn lessons so so the hard way. Why?’ And I was like, ‘Me me me me.'”

Cohen then asked Bush why she chose to wed her ex if it wasn’t something she really wanted to do.

“Because how do you let everybody down? And how do you, what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to either see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?”

“Life is always loaded,” she added. “What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f—— better than the drama that the writers write.'”

Bush and Murray met while working on the set of the teen drama One Tree Hill and began dating in 2003. The pair married in April 2005 in an oceanfront ceremony in Santa Monica but separated just five months later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2006.