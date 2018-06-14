‘Avengers 4’ Title Still Closely Guarded Secret After Footage Leaked At CineEurope Event

A fan teaser on social media has revealed just what might happen in the next film.

The title of the closely guarded Avengers 4 is still being held close to the chest of Disney execs. Despite their vow of secrecy, a snippet of the film was revealed at CineEurope in Barcelona, Spain, where Disney leaked footage of the hotly anticipated film sequel.

Express reported that Marvel boss Kevin Feige presented the clip and teased, “We’re going to see our characters make an effort to become a real team with each other.” Comicbook.com revealed that the footage may have been promotional images or concept art since the film is still heavily in post-production and due for additional shoots in the fall.

Although it was rumored the title of the film series latest installment would be revealed, some eagle-eyed fans in attendance think they have pieced together the storyline for this exciting new film. Thanks to one Reddit user, Avengers fans everywhere can now read what was seen in the brief on-screen scenes.

Reddit user DeadlyDiabetes revealed on the social media commenting site, “So a friend of mine actually got to attend the Disney presentation at CineEurope and he just got his phone and was able to tell me a lot. The Avengers 4 footage showed Ant-Man talking with Tony Stark about a new piece of technology that will allow them to go to multiple realities and collect the Infinity Stones.”

The user continued, “No word on the title yet. Please spread the word on this description so others may see it.” The Reddit fan’s comments tied in with leaked photos that have circled the internet from the set of the new film, showing Iron Man and Ant-Man together, as the two were seen in a recreated scene of the Battle of New York from the first Avengers movie.

If the Avengers 4 footage description is correct, it would mean the surviving superheroes will be crossing the multi-verse to locate alternate versions of the Infinity Stones.

The newest Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, is allegedly an introduction to the newest Avengers film sequel. There was a distinct lack of Ant-Man and The Wasp in Avengers: Infinity War. In the movie, it’s mentioned that Scott Lang is under house arrest during the events, a point Rudd clarified in a new interview.

“I remember going to see Infinity War and they do mention that I was under house arrest and that I was not able to leave,” he said in an interview with NDTV. “There’s a lot going on, a lot going on.” The upcoming movie Ant-Man and The Wasp will debut in the United States on July 6.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for release in theaters on May 3, 2019.