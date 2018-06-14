Thomas Rhett Shares Adorable Photos Of Daughters At Disney World

Country crooner Thomas Rhett seems to be embracing his new role as a daddy of two little girls. He is also embracing his inner child on a magical trip to Disney World with his family. He and his wife, Lauren Akins, have both been posting fun family photos on social media depicting their adventure at the happiest place on Earth. The cutest photo so far that has fans totally melting is that of daughters Willa and Ada that their mom shared on her Instagram.

The adorable snapshot featured the two girls in matching outfits walking hand in hand at Disney World. You can see Cinderella castle behind them as well. They both wore blue striped rompers with Minnie Mouse on the front. Willa and Ada had the female version of the infamous Mickey Mouse ears on their small heads. The elder Rhett daughter had red sparkling sandals to match, while her younger sister went barefoot.

Both Tomas and Lauren posted a sweet family photo of the four of them enjoying the nightlife at Disney. They looked like they were happy to be spending time together, although Ada may have been ready to call it a night. She appeared to be a little tired in that picture. However, Willa looked like she was ready for more. Videos from Instagram also revealed that Willa was able to meet some of her favorite Disney characters such as Elsa and Anna from Frozen and Winnie the Pooh’s Piglet. However, the 2-year-old looked like she was a little unsure about the Cat in the Hat characters she posed with.

When you wish upon a star….✨ pic.twitter.com/WigfrieFG0 — Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) June 12, 2018

The Rhett family later got into the Harry Potter mode. Willa was seen striking a pose all decked out in a Harry Potter outfit. In addition to holding the usual magical wand, she was also grasping onto some yummy candy in her little hands.

In addition, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins enjoyed the wizardry spotlight as well. They posed at Harry Potter World at Universal Studios holding some cups of their famous butterbeer complete with foam mustaches for fun. Thomas said in his post that this is one of his favorite places ever.

Such an awesome day at @WaltDisneyWorld even though @laur_akins already posted this ???????? pic.twitter.com/p8t8aXcH0v — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) June 12, 2018

The country music singer is known for spending quality time with his family as much as he can in between making music and touring. It’s obvious from his social media posts how much he loves his two daughters and how much he adores his wife. They have become one of the cutest couples to watch.

The “Marry Me” singer just recently hosted the CMA Fest along with Kelsea Ballerini, which will be air August 8 on ABC. It should be a fun time for any country music fan. Also, keep watching for more photos from Thomas Rhett of his family adventures.