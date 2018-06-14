‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wed. June 13: Thorne Asks Katie Out, Hope Meets Kelly

Thorne makes it his duty to cheer Katie up.

Xander (Adain Bradley) was certainly knocked out by Emma (Nia Sioux) when she tried to impress her boss with her dance moves. Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, June 13 states that she desperately tries to wake him up after she knocked him out cold, and luckily for her, he comes to. In the meantime, Pam (Alley Mills) rushes into Maya’s (Karla Mosley) office to say that Xander has been hurt. The Avants make their way to the studio and Maya introduces Xander as her cousin. Emma and Xander begin to chat when they realize that they will be working together.

According to the She Knows Soaps recap, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) talk about her breaking up with Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Thorne begins playing with Will (Zane Achor), and they talk about the little boy’s interests before Pam leaves with him. Katie’s spirits are lifted and she thanks Thorne for spending time with her son. He tells her that she’s a wonderful mother. He mentions using the son to get to the mother and asks her out on a date, with Will, to the monster truck rally. Katie says that she still needs time to process her last relationship, but Thorne silences her with another kiss.

Thorne raises Katie's spirits by spending time with her and Will. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/U8VDr8EAsn #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HdMLaHrUkE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 13, 2018

As Bold and the Beautiful viewers know, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Brooke have a complicated relationship. Brooke still believes that Hope (Annika Noelle) belongs with Liam (Scott Clifton), while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) thinks that Liam is doing the right thing by being with his family. However, Brooke is still Kelly’s step-grandmother and wants her to have a good life. The two chat and Brooke admits that she feels sad that Hope has been hurt. Steffy points out that she also feels protective and loyal to her daughter, so she understands the dilemma that Brooke is in. She also says that she is also sad that Hope was hurt in this whole debacle.

TODAY: Brooke meets Baby Kelly and has a heart-to-heart talk with Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EJafMOXknS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 13, 2018

Just as Brooke leaves, Hope arrives. She wants to find some closure to everything that has happened between her, Steffy, and Liam. However, one look at the tiny baby and Hope’s heart melts. This is the first time that Hope meets the baby and she’s smitten. She tells Steffy that they are so blessed because Kelly is what matters. Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS, and if you want to catch all the latest spoiler news, check back here often.