Drake Hosts A ‘Degrassi’ Reunion In ‘I’m Upset’ Video

The rapper goes back to Degrassi Community School more than a decade after he 'graduated' from the Canadian teen drama.

Drake is going back to school. The pop-rapper has reprised his role as Jimmy Brooks in a new Degrassi-themed video for his latest single, “I’m Upset.”

In the video, Drake turns up at his old stomping grounds, Degrassi Community School, and meets up with his old Degrassi: The Next Generation castmates for a rowdy reunion to honor the class of 2007. Drake’s “I’m Upset” video features former Degrassi stars Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Lauren Collins (Paige Brooks), Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason), Ephraim Ellis (Rick Murray), Stefan Brogren (Principal Archie “Snake” Simpson), and more. Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob also show up to do some drug dealing in the video directed by Karena Evans.

Before he was a rap superstar, Drake went by his birth name, Aubrey Graham, when he starred on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. Drake, who played Jimmy Brooks on the show, made his television debut as a rapper when his character performed a song called “Spinners Rap” in one especially memorable episode. Drake “graduated” from Degrassi for good upon the release of his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2007. But it’s clear the actor-rapper has never forgotten his roots.

Fans freaked out over Drake’s “I’m Upset” video, posting to social media to comment on the Degrassi reunion that even included Ricky Murray, the guy who shot and paralyzed Drake’s character back in Season 4.

Ahead of Drake’s nostalgia-filled Degrassi-themed music video, Forbes reports that “I’m Upset” peaked at No. 19 since the song’s release last month.

In addition to the “I’m Upset” video, Drake hit Instagram to announce the release date for his fifth studio album, Scorpion, which will be the follow-up to last years’ More Life. The rapper posted a black-and-white headshot that looks suspiciously like cover art, with the album title “Scorpion,” and he captioned the post “June 29, 2018.”

“I’m Upset” is Drake’s fourth solo single of the year. The rapper previously released the songs “God’s Plan,” “Diplomatic Immunity” and “Nice for What,” according to Pitchfork. Like “I’m Upset,” “Nice for What” was also star-studded, featuring cameos by Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more. Drake has not confirmed if any of his recently released songs will be included on Scorpion.

In addition to his June 29 album release, Drake will hit the road for a tour with Migos that will run through 2018.

Take a look at Drake’s “I’m Upset” video below and see how many Degrassi stars you can count.