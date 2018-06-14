Jennifer Lopez Posts Family Photo With Ex-Husband Marc Anthony & Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

JLo's showing off her modern family with a photo of her former husband and current boyfriend posing together.

Jennifer Lopez, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and former husband Marc Anthony are proving they’re a happy modern family in new photos posted to Instagram. Per Daily Mail, the trio confirmed that there’s no bad blood when it comes to co-parenting JLo and Marc’s twins as the group proudly posed together at 10-year-old Emme’s dance recital.

Jennifer posted a sweet snap of the group all posing together on June 13, where she, A-Rod, and Marc could be seen all together with Emme, her twin brother Max and Rodriguez’s two daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, in one big happy family photo.

She then captioned the photo she shared with her more than 75 million followers with the Spanish hashtag #familiaprimero with a star emoji, which translates in English to “family first.”

Alex also posted a photo which showed just the four of them – himself, Jennifer, Alex, and Emme – all smiling for the camera after seeing girls perform their dance routines, where he confirmed that his two daughters also performed in the dance recital.

“Natasha, Ella & Emme dance recital,” Rodriguez wrote alongside the photo of himself smiling with both Lopez and Anthony, with three red heart emojis and the sweet hashtag #familia.

#familiaprimero ???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 13, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT

In the photos, Emme looked pretty happy to be with her mom, her dad, and Lopez’s boyfriend as she held on tight to a bouquet of flowers.

Jennifer and Marc were married for a decade between 2004 and 2014. Anthony first filed for divorce in 2012. Alex was previously married to Ella and Natasha’s mom, Cynthia Scurtis, for six years between 2002 and 2008.

Daily Mail reported that JLo shared snaps of herself getting the girls ready for the dance recital in the hours that preceded the Lopez/Anthony/Rodriguez gathering, sharing various glimpses at herself putting lipstick on the Emma, Natasha, and Ella as she joked that she was there “on call makeup artist.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

She then shared a video of herself and A-Rod heading to the dance event in the car with Jennifer’s 10-year-old son Max sandwiched between them in the back seat.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the latest modern family photos come after months of the duo sharing sweet family photos on social media, proving that they’re now one big happy family more than a year after Jennifer and Alex confirmed their romance.

Earlier this week, A-Rod shared a picture of the group all coupling up together after Taco Tuesday.

The couple held on tight to their daughters as they hugged while sitting together on the sofa in Rodriguez’s picture, while Lopez then shared a snap of her own which showed A-Rod embracing Max.

Taco Tuesday ???? A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

????????????????????????☀️???????? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 13, 2018 at 1:10am PDT

The photos come shortly after Lopez opened up about how well their families have blended during an appearance on Good Morning America on June 11.

“Between our kids and our work and all of the wonderful things going on [we’re] having the best time,” JLo said on the morning show.

“We’re truly blessed,” Lopez continued, adding that she and her boyfriend Alex “don’t need anything more right now.”