‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode 9 Preview: ‘Vanishing Point’

The penultimate episode of Season 2 will focus on the Man in Black's life outside of the 'Westworld' theme park

There may be some confusion about the title of Episode 9 of HBO’s Westworld Season 2. However, let’s have a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming episode.

Initially, thanks to an eagle-eyed fan of Westworld scouring HBO’s scheduling, as previously explained in this Inquisitr article, Episode 9 was originally titled by HBO as “Vanishing Point.” While HBO’s scheduling still has this title listed, when it released the official trailer for Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2, it had a different name, “One True Thing.”

Regardless of the true title for Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2, HBO has released the following synopsis for the episode.

“Try to kill it all away, but I remember everything.”

The synopsis is very short — as is always the case in relation to Westworld synopses. However, viewers are already trying to work out what it means. Potentially, the first part could refer to the fact that Delos are trying to cover up the problem of the host uprising. If they manage to stop the uprising, it could be considered they killed it all away. However, it could also relate to Dolores and how she is trying to kill all of the humans in Westworld. In addition, the second part of the synopsis for Episode 9 could refer to the fact that regardless of the fact that humans were able to wipe the memories of hosts, they still have the potential to “remember everything.”

Along with the synopsis for Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2, a trailer has been released. As Collider points out, this trailer centers on the Man in Black (Ed Harris), which means it is likely viewers will find out more about his life outside of his Westworld adventures.

You can view the official Episode 9 trailer for Westworld Season 2 below.

Along with the trailer for Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2, HBO has also just released promotional images for this episode. Once again, the title in relation to these images is listed as “Vanishing Point” by HBO and not “One True Thing.”

Initially, HBO released a single image for Episode 9 which featured Sela Ward as the Man in Black’s wife, Juliet. However, there are now five new images to go along with this original one.

Judging from the images, it looks like not only the Man in Black’s storyline will be featured in Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2 but those of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) as well.

You can view the complete gallery of Episode 9 images below.

Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2 is written by Roberto Patino and directed by Stephen Williams. The episode premieres on Sunday, June 10, at 9 p.m.