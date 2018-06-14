Billie Bob Thornton Reveals The Reason Behind Split From Angelina Jolie, ‘We Had Different Lifestyles’

Billie Bob Thornton discusses his marriage to Angelina Jolie and reveals the cause of their split.

Billy Bob Thornton recently opened up about his controversial marriage to the First They Killed My Father director, Angelina Jolie. At the HFPA in Conversation podcast, 62-year-old Thornton fondly looked back on his time while married to Jolie.

“I look at that time as a great time.”

Thornton attributed the reason for the couples split was due to them having two different lifestyles.

“[Angelina’s] is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle.”

Thornton lightheartedly said that the couple had different paths in life that they wanted to take and that is probably the only reason that they are not currently together. Thorton said that he likes who he is and wasn’t looking to change the way that he enjoys to live life, according to People.

Billie Bob is now married to Connie Angland, the mother to his daughter, Bella, who is 13-year-old.

During Jolie’s split from Brad Pitt in 2016, Thornton also talked about his marriage to Jolie. Billie Bob said that he never felt “good enough” for Jolie. The actor added that despite his many years in Hollywood, he always felt “real uncomfortable around rich and important people.”

The Goliath star said that he remains friends with Jolie, who he was married to from 2000 to 2003. Thornton also complimented Jolie on her major successes as a director in the film industry and added that she is a great person. Thornton said that whether Angelina’s movies fail or succeed, she makes movies that are important to her and that she whole-heartedly believes in — and because of this, he will always have respect for Jolie.

Billy Bob said that there was a massive volume of media coverage on his relationship with Jolie and a lot of stories were exaggerated. In fact, the actor said that his marriage to Jolie wasn’t as “crazy” as many people portrayed it.

“A lot of the things they said about us at the time were exaggerated… It wasn’t as crazy as people wrote about it.”

Angelina Jolie has rebuilt her previously tumultuous relationship with her father, actor Jon Voight. Just last year, the father-daughter duo reconnected once again.

“Jon and I have gotten to know each other — through grandchildren now — [and] we’re finding a new relationship.”

Jolie was promoting her directorial effort, First They Killed My Father and revealed to Scott Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast that she was been able to bond with her father through art.

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight bury the hatchet https://t.co/nmuiGxt0pF pic.twitter.com/Rd9cKR109G — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2017

Angelina Jolie and John Voight first became estranged in 2002, shortly after Voight and Jolie starred together as father and daughter in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Voight gave an interview to Access Hollywood and claimed that Jolie had “serious mental problems.”

Following the 2007 death of Jolie’s mother who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Jolie and Voight decided it was time to build a relationship.