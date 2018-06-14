Sex Robot Ban By Congress Targets Dolls That Resemble Children

In a move that is lauded by many, Congress is working on passing a ban on sex robots that resemble children.

The horrific world of sex robots that resemble children is no longer operating behind a curtain of secrecy. Now, Congress is moving on a ban targeting child sex robots which “normalize submissiveness and normalize sex between adults and minors,” reported the Fresno Bee. And this isn’t too surprising to hear, considering that the use of such robots make many people feel “nauseous.” This is the word that Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte used to describe that “these dolls can be programmed to simulate rape. The very thought makes me nauseous.”

The CREEPER Act, spearheaded by Rep. Dan Donovan, is the force behind the ban. CREEPER stands for Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedophilic Robots Act. Donovan said that the dolls “don’t belong in our communities.”

The dolls are imported from other countries like China, Japan, or Hong Kong. The dolls are also marked as “mannequins” or “models” to avoid detection during import, detailed the Washington Examiner.

Some of the reasons for this Act include the correlation between child sex doll ownership and child pornography. Donovan also added the following.

“Once an abuser tires of practicing on a doll, it’s a small step to move on to a child. My bill takes necessary steps to stop these sickening dolls from reaching our communities.”

Meanwhile, the public is showing their support for the CREEPER Act on Change.org. So far, over 166,700 signatures have been collected in support of the Act.

The concerns surrounding the sex dolls aren’t surprising. As technology evolves, so do sex dolls. These dolls are becoming more sophisticated, lifelike, and come with all sorts of options. And the introduction of childlike sex dolls is disturbing, as Goodlatte pointed out: “To the contrary, these dolls create a real risk of reinforcing pedophilic behavior and they desensitize the user causing him to engage in sicker and sicker behavior.”

GREAT NEWS → The House unanimously passed my legislation the CREEPER Act! Right now, a few clicks on a computer can allow a predator to order a vile child sex doll. This is not only disturbing – but also endangers the most innocent among us. (1/2) — Dan Donovan (@RepDanDonovan) June 13, 2018

And sex dolls that resemble adults stir up its own set of controversies, as people argue about whether or not these sex dolls are positive or negative for people. Recently, experts warned that any health or emotional “benefits” from sex dolls have been “greatly overstated,” according to The Guardian. A study found that “there are a lot of health claims with no evidence.”

Regardless of whether the adult dolls are being normalized in society or not, the outright ban on childlike sex dolls could be coming very soon, and if so could set a precedent for future laws that might ban controversial technology.