‘Southern Charm’ Villain Ashley Jacobs Posts New Photo Snuggled Up With Thomas Ravenel

It's been almost a month since either Thomas or Ashley posted a photo with one another.

After it looked like things might have been over for Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel and his girlfriend-turned-villain Ashley Jacobs, the couple appears to be doing just fine. The couple had stopped posting any photos together on their Instagram pages, and neither had added anything of one another to their social media since May 18. Now Ashley has shared a new photo to Instagram late Wednesday night showing herself snuggled up with Thomas on a couch.

The new post contained two photos of the couple on a couch with a small white dog. Thomas has his arm around Ashley as she draped her legs over his lap and appeared quite comfortable together.

“The best place in the world is in the arms of someone who will not only hold you at your best but will pick you up and hug you tight in your weakest moment. Thank you for being you @thomasravenel,” she captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Ashley also disabled comments on the post since the reality star’s posts are typically full of hate in the comment section. With the current investigation against Thomas regarding sexual assault, disabling comments might have been the right idea for Ashley. Normally when she allows comments on her posts, she’s quick to clap back at any Instagram user who has something negative to say about her or Thomas.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley showed up to tape the Southern Charm Season 5 reunion this week sans Thomas to defend herself after a very tumultuous season. Thomas was absent due to the current investigation and is reportedly not returning to film Season 6 of the popular Bravo show. Ashley will likely give an update as to her current status with Thomas during the reunion, but it seems like they are very much together with her newest Instagram post.

It has also been rumored that Ashley was a paid escort for Thomas that was purposefully set up for this season. According to Celebrity Insider, Ashley was introduced to Thomas by former Southern Charm star Landon Clements and was reportedly offered money from Thomas to play his girlfriend this season. The blog also claimed that Thomas wanted to end their relationship, but Ashley threatened to reveal their true nature to the world so he has continued to go along with the charade. There has been no confirmation of this rumor at this time.

To find out how things play out at the end of Season 5, watch Southern Charm every Thursday night on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.