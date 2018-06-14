‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Husband, David Beador, Reportedly Wants To Slash Spousal Support

At the heels of Season 13 of their hit show, things continue to go awry between Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon and David Beador amid their divorce.

According to Radar Online, David is hoping to slash the amount of spousal support that he has been giving to his wife, Shannon. The outlet shares that he thinks that he is paying too much to Shannon, especially after the recent success of her newest business venture, Real for Real Cuisine by Shannon Beador.

According to Bravo TV, each meal from Shannon’s food plan is 450 calories or less and the meals are delivered right to your front door. The meals are all 10 ounces and can either be prepared in the microwave or in an oven. And since the product is promoted on the shopping network QVC, it has reportedly made Shannon millions of dollars.

“He thinks that Shannon is just being greedy, and it isn’t fair.”

David also thinks that Shannon is not budgeting or managing her bank account like she should be. The businessman thinks that the divorce and $12,000 a month is spousal support is really hurting his successful construction company as well as his brand. Originally, it was ruled that David was to pay $18,000 a month but after a nasty court battle, it was dropped down to $12,000.

“Shannon already dropped the amount of what the judge thought was fair when he had a fit in the courtroom,” a source tells the outlet.

The source also goes on to say that Shannon is confident that the courts will rule in her favor should they need to go to court again. She also doesn’t think that the judge will drop the amount any lower after Shannon already willing dropped it over $6,000. Her nasty divorce drama is expected to be highlighted on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County.

On her popular Instagram account, Beador has been teasing fans with photos and videos from the upcoming season of the Bravo show. Her most recent post is a trailer for the new season of the show where a ton of drama between the women of Orange County appears to take place.

Within just a few hours of posting, Beador’s teaser trailer has already caught the attention of a ton of her nearly 1 million followers with over 111,000 likes as well as 280 plus comments. Many fans expressed their excitement over the new season while countless others commented on the video to let Shannon know who their favorite cast member is.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 16 on Bravo.