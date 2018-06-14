‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Becomes Anti-Gay Meme And Leaves Twitter

Star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, left Twitter after she became the subject of a series of homophobic memes.

According to a report from The Wrap, the 14-year-old actress, who portrays Eleven on the wildly popular sci-fi Netflix show, removed her account, @milliebbrown, as of Wednesday. User’s of the popular social media platform took images of the actress and turned them into offensive anti-gay memes and included the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, which led to her deactivating her accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

For some reason, Internet trolls Photoshopped fake anti-gay images onto pictures of Brown who is active on social media including Twitter and Instagram. The reality of the situation is that the actress is not only an LGBTQ rights supporter but also an anti-bullying advocate. With these fake images, she’s being bullied, and her likeness is being used to cause pain to the LGBTQ community.

The trolls posted the horrible memes during Pride month, and one of the completely fake Photoshopped images took off and got wide circulation.

In 2017, Brown received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work as the telekinetic teenager on Stranger Things. Also, in the same year, she wore an LGBT pin to the MTV Awards. Plus, she became the youngest person ever featured in Time‘s 100 most influential people list. To make up these wildly false memes and stories about her is especially heinous.

why are the straights joining in on the homophobic millie bobby brown meme this is a gays only event go home pic.twitter.com/jMOBbGXzLb — silas (@SlLASLAND) June 11, 2018

Before her latest social media issues, Inquisitr reported that Brown recently drew criticism over posting a picture of a moonlight kiss between her and her boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius. In the viral image, Brown and Sartorius stood atop a lifeguard stand on a moonlight beach where they shared a sweet kiss. While many of her followers loved it, others felt the image was too “old” for the 14-year-old.

The hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown actually started last November, according to Deadline. It regained traction this month during Pride Month. There’s some controversy over whether or not the memes are an in-joke created by members of the LGBTQ community that simply went beyond that original intent, or if it’s people who are trying to hurt the actress and the community.

No matter what the ultimate reason for these rather vile memes, the result was the talented and outspoken actress removing herself from social media, which might end up being a good thing for her, but for the world, it’s rather sad. In fact, “this is why we can’t have nice things.”