‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Bodybuilding Competition, Did It For Her Daughters

Following her bodybuilding competition seen around the world, Teresa Giudice is finally speaking out.

As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, the mother of four competed in a bodybuilding competition in her home state, much to the surprise of fans. She looked insanely ripped and tan in as she sported a tiny purple, bedazzled thong bikini. Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga, RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania, and Dolores’s bodybuilding son, Frank Catania, Jr. were all in attendance at the event.

And after receiving a third place finish in her first bodybuilding competition, Teresa is claiming that she has never felt better in her life. In an interview with US Magazine, the 46-year-old confesses that the past few years have been really hard on her. In 2015, Giudice returned home from her 15-month prison sentence just before her husband, Joe Giudice, left to serve his nearly four year sentence. The reality star also lost her beloved mother, who could be seen on the Real Housewives of New Jersey episodes from time to time, last year.

But Giuidice says that she needed to throw herself into something in order to get her mind off of all the recent stresses in her life. She began doing yoga before deciding that she wanted to try something new.

“I was looking for the next thing. I also wanted to show my daughters that if you put hard work and time into something, you can achieve anything.”

Teresa Giudice competes in first bodybuilding competition: see the pics! https://t.co/BdMndKgQbh — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 10, 2018

Additionally, the reality star tells the outlet that her body had drastically changed after doing yoga and that it has continued to change even more with all of the training that she has done for bodybuilding.

“I love the way my arms and back look. All my clothes are big on me. My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme. It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good.”

Yesterday, Giudice shared a video of herself post-competition and it appears that she is still putting in the hard work at the gym. In the short video, the fitness fanatic can be seen wearing shimmery leggings, pink shoes, and a pink and white tank top. Her toned back and arms are clearly visible as she does a series of squats on a machine at the gym.

The short video has already gained the attention of a ton of Giudice’s fans with over 151,000 views as well as 130 plus comments in just one day of being posted. Most fans were quick to comment on how amazing the mother of four looks.

Teresa is a prime example that hard work and dedication really does pay off.