Sarah Sanders Leaving White House, More Turnover Expected As Staffers Suffer Exhaustion, ‘CBS News’ Reports

Sanders fires back at report on Twitter.

Working at the White House is exhausting for staffers, and some people working for President Donald Trump’s administration may have plans to leave by the year’s end.

According to a CBS News report, both press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah plan to leave the White House and the Trump Administration by the end of the year. A source told the network that Sanders let friends know she prepared to exit by the end of the year. As for Shah, he’s considering leaving, but he hasn’t set a firm timeline on his possible exit.

Neither staffer responded to the news outlet’s request for comments, but Sanders did take to Twitter and send a tweet shortly after the story broke. She told her followers, Does @CBSNEWS know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS.”

The White House Press Secretary’s tweet appears to deny that there’s any truth to the story, but she does not explicitly say she’s not leaving sometime soon, either. She did not speak to the veracity of CBS’s report that Raj Shah plans to go, and Shah has yet to confirm or deny.

Others have departed the White House recently including Hope Hicks, Josh Raffel, Tom Bossert, Michael Anton, John McEntee, Cliff Simms, Steven Cheung, Kaelan Dorr, Natalie Strom, and Tyler Ross. Some of the vacant positions remain unfilled, and in fact, the Trump White House never fully staffed all the typical jobs. The administration consolidated duties in many instances and also simply left some positions open.

Even with a smaller than usual workforce, the Trump Administration’s White House set a record in turnover rates, which currently stands at 51 percent and President Donald Trump isn’t even half-way through his first term in office.

The biggest concern over such a high turnover rate is the fact that nobody stays long enough to learn the job and do it well. Not only that, but another major worry is that people are no longer willing to go to work from such a chaotic administration at the White House with such little job security. Staffers who have left or been forced out of their jobs have described a dysfunctional and toxic working environment.