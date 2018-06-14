Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Secret African Honeymoon Details Revealed

The royal couple reportedly snuck away to their favorite place in the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have done the impossible. The royal newlyweds have seemingly pulled off a secret honeymoon without being spotted. A source confirmed to E! News that sometime in the month after Harry and Meghan’s high-profile wedding, the lovebirds snuck away for a private honeymoon and were undetected by paparazzi. The insider revealed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan did not visit Canada or Ireland, as was widely reported. Instead, the couple reportedly traveled into East Africa and visited more than two countries during their journey.

Meghan and Harry’s outdoor African adventures are said to have ranged from rugged safaris and other outdoor activities to simply relaxing out in the sun, hence Meghan’s tan at the Queen’s annual birthday parade, Trooping The Colour, last weekend. The source told E! the couple’s honeymoon was “the perfect break and blend of their passions.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t leave for their honeymoon immediately after their May 19 royal wedding. After taking care of their first official engagements as a married couple, the newlyweds reportedly slipped away undetected for some much-needed alone time. It’s no surprise that Kensington Palace, known for its social media blasts, kept the royal couple’s honeymoon news under wraps.

Royal expert Omid Scobie told Elle.com that the Palace stated up front there would be no honeymoon scoops: “Kensington Palace have said that the honeymoon is very much a private trip and they won’t be releasing details to the media. The couple shared so much during the wedding and now is the time for them to enjoy some privacy.”

But all along, Scobie had a strong feeling Meghan and Harry would honeymoon in Africa. The continent has played a big part in the couple’s relationship and they have taken several trips to Botswana, including a birthday trip last August for Meghan’s 36th.

“Africa has played a huge role in Harry and Meghan’s relationship—it was the place they fell in love [and even where Harry bought the center diamond for Meghan’s ring,” Scobie said. “It’s the one side of the world where Harry says he feels like he can be himself. He has laid roots there and has a huge amount of love and respect for the African continent.”

While Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, embarked on a 10-day honeymoon to the Seychelles following their 2011 wedding, Meghan and her prince reportedly took two full weeks for their romantic and adventurous trip to Africa.