Why ‘Final Fantasy VII’ Remake And ‘Titanfall 3’ Were Absent At E3

The two highly-anticipated titles proved to be absent from E3 2018.

As expected, game developers unveiled and showcased most of the games they have been working on since E3 2018. Unfortunately, there were some games fans were eager to hear about which were not discussed or even brought up. Among those games were highly-anticipated titles Final Fantasy VII Remake and Titanfall 3.

According to PC Gamer, there was no mention of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Titanfall 3 at E3 2018. Franchises like Final Fantasy and Titanfall have a large fan base who were probably surprised that these games were absent at the E3 roster. Although, there may have been a good reason for the games’ no-shows.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

News about the 1990 blockbuster JRPG may have been among the most anticipated details at E3 this year. The game’s remake was first announced several years ago at Sony’s PSX 2015 event.

Since the reveal, a few trailers have been released along with very little details. Square Enix seemed to have hit a wall when FFVII‘s development was brought in-house, reported The Express. Just recently, there has been an uptick of interest in the game’s remake once again and fans were eager to hear more at E3. Adding to rumors, users from 4chan reportedly found a new three-minute trailer for FFVII. The forum’s users also claimed that popular Final Fantasy VII lead female character Tifa Lockhart was featured in a CGI cutscene.

Despite these rumors, the Final Fantasy VII remake was not mentioned at all during the gaming event. Shack News hypothesized that Square Enix may discuss development of the game during the Tokyo Game Show since FFVII is being made by a Japanese studio.

RT "@Siliconera Final Fantasy VII Remake officially reworked as Final Fantasy XVI. 'We thought that the engine we have could be used for something entirely new' — Says Nomura" pic.twitter.com/ySm4t75YIJ — Tony #WC2018 (@horoRX) June 9, 2018

Titanfall 3

Respawn’s last release in this franchise was about two years ago, noted PC Gamer. Based on the release time between the last two Titanfall titles, Titanfall 3 should be coming out soon. However, a lot has changed since Titanfall 2. One of the biggest changes was EA’s acquisition of Respawn. As per Forbes, EA did announce that another Titanfall title would be released after it acquired the game developer, but the gaming company would also be working on another Star Wars title.

At E3, Respawn’s Vince Zampella revealed some details on another Star Wars-related game, called Jedi: Fallen Order. Since there was no mention of Titanfall 3, it may be safe to conclude that EA has Respawn concentrating on Jedi: Fallen Order right now. Titanfall 3 might be on the back burner until all the kinks with the new Star Wars game are worked out.