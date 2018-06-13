Bella Thorne ‘Tries To Act Sexy’ In Army Green Bikini Pic

You’ve gotta love Bella Thorne for being able to poke fun of herself over a silly photo.

Earlier today, the 20-year-old shared yet another photo of herself at the beach in Hawaii. In the sexy snapshot, the actress can be seen rocking a green bikini, nose ring, and an array of necklaces around her neck. She lays in the sand as the water splashes her back while her incredibly toned figure is fully on display for the world to see.

But in the caption of the snapshot, Bella confesses that she was trying to look and act sexy in the photo, but the result of the picture is her making a silly face. Either way, the image definitely captured the attention of Thorne’s 17 million plus followers with over 318,000 likes as well as 1,300 plus comments.

Many fans were quick to applaud Bella for being able to be real and make fun of herself. A few other fans simply commented with a flame emoji while countless other fans couldn’t get over how amazing her body looks in this particular image.

“Just being you is absolutely beautiful in every way.”

“Bella you look lovely in a swimsuit too bad I wasn’t at that beach with you,” another fan wrote.

“U don’t really need to act, ur naturally super sexy, ur body rocks,” one more fan gushed.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that Thorne has been enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with her sister, Dani Thorne, and her boyfriend, Mod Sun. In a post on her Instagram account, the actress even admitted that she loved Kaanapali Beach in West Maui so much that she actually wants to buy a house there.

In addition to just vacationing, Bella has also been busy with work, recently dropping a clothing line titled Filthy Fangs. Her collection has everything from t-shirts to coffee mugs and fans can even buy a shirt that Bella and her sister Dani will customize for them. Just Jared also shares that the actress has been busy on another project — a rap album.

Producer Irv Gotti worked with Thorne on her album and in an interview, he dished that the album will officially be titled What Do You See Now.

“The album name comes from… she did a documentary for Vogue. If none of you have seen it, I say, please go look at it. … It’s just called Bella Thorne Documentary on Vogue. It’s an 18-minute piece. Bella really gives a lot of herself in it, and the person who put it together did a phenomenal job. People have a lot of preconceived notions with Bella.”

The exact release date of the album is yet to be announced.