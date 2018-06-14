‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Lala Kent Is Starring In A New Movie; Watch The Trailer For ‘The Row’

Lala Kent is featured in a new horror film.

Lala Kent is ready to make the transition from reality star to respected actress.

On Tuesday, June 12, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram and shared the cover art for her new flick, The Row. Then, one day later, Kent posted the hair-raising trailer for the upcoming sorority slasher.

“Y’all ready to see Lala on a big screen? I can’t wait!” Kent said in the caption of the movie art, which revealed she will be starring alongside Randy Couture, Mia Frampton, Sarah McDaniel, and Tanya Mituyshina.

With her second post, the video clip, Kent confirmed that her new film would be coming out in just one month.

“It’s here. So excited to share the trailer with you all. This is my new horror film, The Row, in theaters and On Demand [on] July 27th!” Kent wrote to her fans and followers. “Thank you to everyone who contributed their talents to this film.”

In The Row, Kent will be seen starring as the film’s lead character, which she labeled as an “iconic experience” in her life.

According to the film’s IMDb page, Kent’s boyfriend’s production company, Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films (EFO Films), is behind the project. As fans well know, Kent has been dating producer Randall Emmett for the past two years.

As she promotes her new movie on Instagram, Lala Kent is also busy with her role as supportive girlfriend to Randall Emmett. As fans may have seen in May, the couple traveled to Cannes, France to promote his new film, Gotti, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and earlier this week, they traveled to New York City to promote the same movie in the Big Apple.

As Kent has mentioned in previous Instagram posts, her boyfriend’s new movie stars John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and rapper 50 Cent.

Below is a sneak peek at Kent’s new film, The Row.

In addition to her upcoming role in The Row, Kent will soon return to the small screen for the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. As fans may have noticed, Kent reunited with her co-stars at the end of last month and has been filming for the show’s latest installment at SUR Restaurant ever since.

While fans will have to wait for several months to see a trailer for the new season, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently confirmed their June 7 engagement was filmed for the show and Kent shared a number of photos from their engagement party on her Instagram page.

No word yet on a premiere date for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.