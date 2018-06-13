Katie Holmes Shares Rare Video Of Daughter Suri, And Fans Are Raving Over The 12-Year-Old’s Style

Katie showed her daugther jumping for joy on a New York street.

Katie Holmes doesn’t often give the world a glimpse into the life of her 12-year-old daughter, Suri, but a video the actress shared this week has fans raving over the young girl’s fashion sense.

This week, Holmes took to Instagram to share a short video of Suri skipping hand-in-hand with a young friend down a New York street. Katie has generally been quite protective of her young daughter, keeping her away from the spotlight and rarely sharing pictures or videos with the general public. Suri has often been a subject of tabloid fodder, especially her allegedly strained relationship with father Tom Cruise, so Katie has kept a close watch over her daughter and controlled her media exposure.

Even as Katie Holmes has continued her career in show business, she has made sure that being a mom comes first.

“When I’m not on set, I’m being a mom,” she said (via Hello! Magazine). “I’m doing mom stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 p.m. because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable.”

“I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.”

Katie Holmes has been equally guarded about her love life since her breakup with Tom Cruise, keeping her relationship with Jamie Foxx under wraps for several months after they first started dating.

As many fans noted with the video Katie shared this week, Suri Cruise seems to have inherited her mom’s sense of fashion. Many commented on her fashionable dress, which definitely appeared to reflect her mom’s style.

???????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 12, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

Though she is only 12, Suri Cruise has already started to step out on her own. As Page Six noted, she was spotted at DuJour magazine’s annual Hamptons party without her mom. Suri wasn’t exactly alone, as she attended with some friends who starred on MasterChef Junior and on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play on Broadway.

Suri even had the chance to meet former child actress Dakota Fanning at the party.

#tbt ???????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 8, 2018 at 5:11pm PST

As Suri Cruise has gotten older, her mom has been more willing to share photos and glimpses into her young daughter’s life. A few months ago, Katie Holmes shared a throwback picture when Suri was a toddler, and the two appeared on stage together at the Z100’s Jingle Ball in December.