Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Brandon Blackstock Buys His Very Own Plane

Work hard, play hard! That seems to be the motto for Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

In a post on her Instagram account from earlier today, Clarkson shared a photo of her hunky husband in front of a black, red, and silver Cirrus Aircraft. The 41-year-old looks handsome as he stands proudly in front of his newly purchased plane. The music manager opted for the casual look in a blue and white checkered shirt and a pair of skinny jeans. He wears a watch on his left wrist, a smile on his face, and a hat on his head.

Though the photo was just posted four short hours ago, it has already gained the attention of many of Clarkson’s followers. Thus far, the photo has gained over 30,000 likes in addition to 300 plus comments. Many congratulated Clarkson’s husband on such a big purchase while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how handsome Clarkson’s husband is.

“He is pretty hot. Good for you. A man whos not shallow.”

“Wow! He did a GREAT choice. Cirrus are amazing, fast, comfortable, reliable planes. Hope all of you enjoy it,” another fan wrote.

“Nice! You have your very own TopGun pilot now,” another fan wrote.

A few other fans also pointed out Brandon’s recent weight loss. Like his wife, it appears that Blackstock has lost a decent amount of weight in the past few months.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Clarkson recently opened up about her impressive 37-pound weight loss, saying that the weight loss could be attributed to a thyroid issue. Turns out, the medicine was prohibiting her from losing weight but now that she’s off of it, she’s shedding the pounds. She also claimed that she read the book, The Plant Paradox, which helped her with the weight loss.

“My auto-immune disease is, like, gone. And I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter,” she told Hoda Kotb in an interview on the Today Show.

“Here’s the best part, y’all. It’s not even the weight I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn’t really the weight, for me it was [that] I’m not on my medicine anymore.”

She also shared that she doesn’t work out and enjoys drinking wine. And she did reveal that while she still eats everything that she enjoyed before, including things like cake and chicken, she sometimes opts for a healthier option by swapping out some of the bad ingredients when she prepares her meals.

Well, whatever is going on in the Blackstock house is really working! The couple looks fabulous.