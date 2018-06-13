Nicki Minaj Chats About Being Single For The First Time Since She Was A Teen In July Issue of Elle Magazine

Nicki Minaj is doing something for the first time since her teen years and she’s opening up about it in the July issue of Elle magazine. As reported by Page Six, Minaj sat down for the candid interview where she revealed that for the first time since she was 15-years-old she’s 100 percent single.

“It’s the first time in my life I’ve ever been single. I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life and somewhere along the line, I just started second guessing myself for whatever reason.”

The 35-year-old rapper recently ended her relationship with Brooklyn bred rapper Nas and joked about rapper Eminem who has recently made several public proclamations toward Minaj in hopes of dating her. Of her new single status, Minaj says she’s fully embracing it and using it as a form of strength–something she takes great pride in.

“Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful,” she says. “The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money. I don’t need a man for a job. I’ve never had to f—k for beats. I’ve never had to f—k for a record deal. I don’t have those pressures. I get up when I want, shop when I want.”

Despite being proud of her status as a single independent woman Minaj admitted that she does love to flaunt her sex appeal to her fans and that she embraces her exhibitionism. Minaj did admit though that she does at time feel guilty for what she believes may be inadvertently promoting what she calls “modern-day prostitutes” on social media and in strip clubs.

“Whether you’re a stripper, or whether you’re an Instagram girl — these girls are so beautiful and they have so much to offer,” she declares. “But I started finding out that you give them a couple thousand dollars, and you can have sex with them. I was like, ‘Yikes.’ It’s just sad that they don’t know their worth. It makes me sad as a woman. And it makes me sad that maybe I’ve contributed to that in some way … I can’t look down on these girls. I may not be having sex with people, but I’m selling sex appeal.”

Of her young female fans, Minaj hopes that they are getting the right message from her when she posts sexy and/or suggestive photos of herself saying, “I just don’t know if girls who look up to me think that when I’m posting a sexy picture. I’m actually the antithesis of all of that. I’m more of, like, the snobby girl, like the ‘Uh, what?’ type of girl. And I want girls to be like that. I’d rather you be called snobby or a bitch or conceited — I’d rather you be called that than easy, and a ho, and a slut.”