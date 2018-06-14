Ivanka Trump ‘Likes’ Tweet By Male Porn Star Tommy Pistol Who Bashes Her Dad — ‘I Don’t Support Trump Anyway’

Why did Donald Trump's daughter and top White House adviser Ivanka give a 'like' to a tweet opposing her father, posted by a male pornographic film actor? The answer is unclear.

Twitter users found themselves both amused and puzzled on Wednesday when the Trumps Alert Twitter account pointed out some unusual activity on the account of Ivanka Trump, the 36-year-old daughter of Donald Trump who also serves as one of his top White House advisers.

Trumps Alert states it mission as “tracking Trump family follow and unfollows, so we can try and figure out what is going on inside the White House.” So what did the account’s “bot” discover on Wednesday? Ivanka Trump, as seen on her own Twitter “likes” page, clicked “like” — that’s the little heart-shaped icon at the bottom of any Twitter posting — on a Tweet that clearly said, “I don’t support Trump anyway. Just to be clear.”

But it wasn’t only that Ivanka liked a tweet that expressed opposition to her own father — it was the source of that tweet that caught the eye of Twitter users such as NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who spotted the strange “like” from Ivanka after the Trump Alert Twitter bot caught it.

The tweet was posted by Tommy Pistol, a male actor in dozens of pornographic films, including according to his page on the Internet Adult Film Database, such titles as Barely Legal Amish Girls, Bachelorette Party 3, Afterschool Threesomes, and Daddy Says I’m the Best 2 — as well as many more whose titles can not be listed on this site.

Screen shot of Ivanka Trump’s Twitter “likes” page on Wednesday. The tweet by Tommy Pistol is second from top. Ivanka Trump Twitter

Pistol — whose real name according to his Internet Movie Database page is Aramis A. Sartorio, a 41 year-old native of Queens, New York — is a well-known figure among fans of pornographic films. In 2006, he won an Adult Video News Award for taking part in the “Most Outrageous Sex Scene” with co-star Joanna Angel, and in 2018 he won a Best Actor AVN Award for his role in the adult film Ingenue.

Other Twitter users who also spotted the unsusual “like” by Ivanka Trump could barely contain their disbelief, and were so stunned, apparently that they couldn’t find words to express their feelings — only memes.

pic.twitter.com/XttzDoaen4 — Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses (@danahaswell) June 13, 2018

pic.twitter.com/F3vi16DZMo — NYC Metro Area Real Estate Lawyer (@attorneygsb) June 13, 2018

But Pistol’s fellow porn stars, Sydney Leathers and Romi Rain, sent him their congratulations on Twitter.

At least Ivanka has good taste in porn actors ???? @TommyPistol pic.twitter.com/UbyZXU7xwA — Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) June 13, 2018

You’re like, famous now — Romi Rain (@Romi_Rain) June 13, 2018

Some context here: Ivanka just liked a tweet disavowing her father by a male pornstar named Tommy Pistol. Mr. Pistol was thrust onto the scene after his 2006 AVN Award for Most Outrageous Sex Scene in the film Re-Penetrator, according to Wikipedia, which is never wrong. pic.twitter.com/cVv7IipLHK — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 13, 2018

Others felt that the tweet showed Ivanka Trump sending a secret message to her father — a message of disapproval.

Trump's Trudeau remarks pushed Ivanka over the edge. We all know where her REAL loyalty lies. — Wendy Wasserman Schultz (@dvorakoelling) June 13, 2018

Hahaha! Maybe @IvankaTrump is trying to tell us she’s one of us…. — Laura the Human ????????‍♀️ (@SpankYouSilly) June 13, 2018

WELCOME TO THE RESISTANCE IVANKA!!!! — Megan Taylor (@BellaMegtaylor) June 13, 2018

How does.@IvankaTrump know he's a porn star? Does that run in the family too? — Julie Thomas (@juliethomas5_21) June 13, 2018

Porn star Tommy Pistol receiving his Best Actor trophy at the 2018 AVN Awards in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

But why did Ivanka click “like” on a Tommy Pistol tweet at all, much less one critical of her own father? The site Mashable had perhaps the most straightforward theory available: Ivanka herself didn’t do it.

“While it was likely just a mistake by a staff member, the fact that it has yet to be discovered or deleted is quite comical,” wrote Mashable reporter Nicole Galucci, pointing out that at least one similar “mistake” has appeared on the Ivanka Trump previously, in October 2016 shortly before the presidential election that put Donald Trump in the White House.

That earlier mistake was spotted by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski.

As of late afternoon on Wednesday, Ivanka Trump had issued no comment regarding the unexpected porn star “like,” and the liked tweet continued to appear on her Twitter page.