Kim Kardashian Met Former Prison Inmate Alice Marie Johnson For The First Time And Posted It On Snapchat

Kim and Alice's meeting was also recorded by a camera crew

Kim Kardashian has finally met the former prison inmate who pretty much owes the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for her freedom. Hollywood Life reports that Kim flew to Johnson’s home in Memphis to meet the 63-year-old grandmother. And in true Kardashian fashion, Kim introduced Johnson to Snapchat, posting a selfie video of both of them with some well-known filters on it.

Alice Marie Johnson was granted clemency by President Donald Trump last week after a year-long campaign by Kardashian which included a highly-publicized meeting with Trump himself. Kim learned about Johnson’s story from a tweet and made it her mission to free, getting her personal attorneys involved. Alice had been given a life sentence for a first time drug offense in 1997. As Hollywood Life reports, prosecutors claimed that Johnson was involved in drug trafficking operation as a key communications operative. She was convicted after her co-accused testified against her.

Kim reportedly worked behind the scenes with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for months ahead of the meeting with the president. Prison reform is one of Kushner’s key platforms.

Kim’s push to have Alice Johnson released has not been without controversy. During their first meeting there was a camera crew following Kim and while we don’t know if the footage will be used for KUWTK yet, the 36-year-old reality TV star has been accused of using Johnson’s story for publicity.

According to CNN, Kim Kardashian was the first person to tell Alice Johnson that she was going to be freed. The conversation was an emotional one, Kim revealed.

“I was like, ‘You’re going home,'” Kardashian West said. “We cried, maybe, on the phone for, like, three minutes straight. Everyone was just crying.”

#BREAKING: Kim Kardashian arrives in Memphis to meet with Alice Johnson, and they greet with hug. STORY: https://t.co/bO5c0IffEz pic.twitter.com/Q1c7nGYrkk — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) June 13, 2018

But CNN notes that during their interview with her, Kim was adamant about acknowledging the work of others who were involved in making Johnson’s release a reality.

“I did what I knew how to do,” the celebrity said.

CNN reports that Kim and Alice sat down for an interview with the Today show which could explain the camera crew we mentioned earlier. The KKW Beauty mogul previously sat down with Van Jones to discuss her campaign for Johnson’s freedom and the larger issue of prison reform in the United States.

During the conversation, Jones asked Kim if she felt that she would now be used as a political pawn for the Trump administration. Kim replied that she thought her husband, Kanye West had already given him that “legitimacy,” a clear reference to the rapper’s comments in support of the president.

“At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?” she said.