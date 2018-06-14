Nick Viall Says Corinne Olympios Slid Into His DMs Right Before She Called Him ‘Miserable’

Nick Viall says it’s hard to take anything Corinne Olympios says seriously—especially, it seems, the stuff she says about him. The former Bachelor star is responding to Corinne’s recent remarks about him and The Bachelor franchise in general.

Olympios, who competed for Viall’s heart during his season of the ABC dating show, recently told Entertainment Tonight that the show she appeared on just one year ago “sucks” and that its producers try too hard “to make drama.” Corinne also questioned the alcohol limits recently implemented on the show after last year’s Bachelor in Paradise scandal.

Corinne also made her feelings known about Nick Viall, whose heart she once vigorously vied for, telling ET, “He’s just not really that nice. He’s grumpy…I am sad to say, unfortunately, that — not just me, a lot of people have said this, that he just seems so miserable in person recently.”

Nick Viall fired back with some choice words about Corinne Olympios, telling ET that no one should take anything she says seriously. While Nick admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Corinne in person since he sent her home on The Bachelor last year, he did real “she did slide into my DMs a few weeks ago. It was at 1:30 in the morning. I didn’t respond.”

As for Corinne’s comment that “a lot” of people say he’s miserable, Nick had this to say: “Corinne says whatever she can say to get attention….I don’t really care. It’s just what she does…. If you’re going to be a part of this franchise, I guess you have to take things with a grain of salt.”

“I think Corinne wants her legacy to live on. There were people like her before, there will be people like her afterwards,” Viall added.

It’s unclear if Nick Viall ever really “liked” Corinne Olympios. While he gave her plenty of roses—and alone time— during his season of The Bachelor, Life & Style reports that Nick was recently spotted on a date in Venice Beach, and he was reportedly talking smack about the women he had to choose from on the ABC reality show he headlined. An eyewitness revealed that Nick Viall was overheard telling his date that he “hated” nearly all of his 30 Bachelor contestants at first sight.

“I hated 29 of them immediately,” Viall allegedly said. “I hated them all. I didn’t like any of them except for one.”

Considering he ended his season of the show with an engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi, it’s safe to assume Corinne wasn’t the “one” that Nick liked.

The Bachelor returns to ABC next year.