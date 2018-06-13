Britney Spears’ Boyfriend, Sam Asghari, Shows Off Insanely Fit Abc In Latest Instagram Post

The photos is drool-worthy.

Britney Spears is seriously one lucky lady!

In an Instagram post from earlier today, Spears’ model boyfriend, 24-year-old Sam Asghari, was looking smokin’ hot in a shirtless snapshot. In the photo, Sam appears to be at a gym as he leans his hands on a counter and looks to the ground. From the caption of the photo, it is noted that the fitness enthusiast is promoting a post-workout product that aids in workout recovery.

The model looks incredibly ripped as he stands with his shirt off, wearing only a pair of black basketball shorts. The veins in his bulky arms are visible while his washboard abs are perfectly shown from the side-profile. Spears’ boyfriend also wears his signature beard in the photo while his hair is perfectly styled.

It comes as no shock that the shirtless photo has already gained plenty of attention from Sam’s 711,000 plus Instagram followers. Within just five short hours of posting, the snapshot has already gained over 30,000 likes as well as nearly 300 comments. While some fans simply used the fire emoji to share their thoughts on the sexy photo, countless other fans couldn’t get over how good Sam looks.

“Argh!!! I can’t breath!!”

“You are great! But dating @britneyspears should be AWESOME,” another fan wrote.

“@britneyspears is so lucky!! I’d be touching that every second of the day,” one more fan quipped.

This is not the first time that Spears’ model boyfriend has posted a shirtless photo of himself. In fact, the model has no problem showing off his fit physique for fans and followers across the world. And with a body like that, can you really blame him?

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Sam and his girlfriend, Britney Spears, recently enjoyed what appeared to be a romantic getaway to Miami. The pair both posted multiple photos of their trip together with Spears’ telling fans that she was having the best time on her vacation in the caption of one of her pictures.

Spears also took a page out of Sam’s book, baring her body for the whole world to see. The “Slave For You” singer showed off her toned abs as she danced by a pool in a cute Instagram video post that she shared with her almost 20 million followers on Monday. The pop star can be seen hanging by the pool in brown heels, a white crop top, and really short shorts. In true Britney fashion, her hair is up in a high ponytail.

Cheers to the good looking couple!