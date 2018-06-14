Slash Agrees To Give $6.6M, Cars & More To Estranged Wife To Settle Divorce

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist just wants to ‘move on’ from ex Perla Ferrar.

Guitar legend Slash, of Guns N’ Roses fame, wants to once and for all finalize his divorce from estranged wife Perla Ferrar, and has agreed to some new terms that he hopes she’ll sign off on since the two allegedly did not have a prenuptial agreement

The rocker is willing to give the woman he was married to for 13 years an astounding $6,627,352 as an equalization payment, according to The Blast. That amount, a one-time payment given to offset an imbalance in joint property assets, would have to be paid by Slash within 30 days after an official judgment is made.

Additionally, 43-year-old Ferrar would be well taken care of until death or remarriage since she is being offered $100,000 per month in spousal support, per the new documents obtained by The Blast, and she will always have a luxury car to drive since Slash is saying she can keep a 2014 Range Rover, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG, and a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL 450.

As for the former couple’s two sons, 15-year-old London and 13-year-old Cash, Slash is said to be fine with Ferrar having primary custody of the children but wants joint legal custody. He will contribute $39,000 per month in child support, and the boys will reportedly receive 1.8 percent of the curly-haired musician’s income until 2036.

The Blast is reporting that all the 52-year-old wants to keep is his entire collection of guitars and other instruments, one vehicle, and his interest, trademarks, and residuals relating to Guns N’ Roses, his other bands, and his businesses.

Ferrar is Slash’s second wife. He was married to Renée Suran for five years in the 1990s. He is currently living with girlfriend Meegan Hodges.

Why is Slash prepared to give so much to Ferrar? He is hoping that these new offers will meet her demands so the marriage could officially be dissolved.

“Perla has been slow responding, or has deliberately drawn out responding, throughout this matter,” the guitarist reportedly said. “I want to move on with my life.”

Matt Dunham / AP Images

Slash, born Saul Hudson, twice filed for divorce from Ferrar, citing irreconcilable differences both times. He first filed in 2010 but the couple reconciled a few months later, reported TMZ. However, it was over for good after his 2014 filing.

Last October, The Blast reported that Slash and Ferrar purchased new homes in Encino, California, just four miles apart. Both filed documents to ensure that their new digs are listed as separate properties in the divorce case. His place cost $6.25 million, and her place $3.5 million.

A judge’s approval of the new divorce terms is pending.