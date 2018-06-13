‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Yolanda Hadid Doesn’t Think She Made A Good ‘Wife’

Yolanda Hadid doesn't think she makes a great reality star.

Yolanda Hadid starred for four seasons in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but according to the mother of three, she never pegged herself as a great reality star.

While chatting with The Daily Dish podcast hosts earlier this week, Hadid opened up about her time on the Bravo TV reality series and explained why she may not have fit in very well with her co-stars.

“I don’t think I was very good at being on the show,” she admitted, according to a report by All Things Real Housewives on June 12.

Hadid was brought to the cast in a full-time role during the show’s third season as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump and the ex-wife of her longtime friend Mohamed Hadid. As fans may know, Vanderpump and Hadid were quite close years and after a brief falling out during Season 6, they seem to be back on track.

“I just never felt I was good. I always felt I was struggling or trying to get my point across. But I did it to the best of my ability and I gave it my everything to stay on the show and try to work through it and do what I said I was going to do,” Hadid continued.

During her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hadid chronicled her years-long battle with Lyme disease, which began shortly after she married music producer David Foster. While filming while ill was certainly challenging for Hadid, she said that her struggles helped fans to relate to her story.

In June 2016, following her four-season run, Hadid took to Instagram and confirmed she would not be returning to the show for its seventh season. As she recalled, she felt as if she needed to begin putting her health before everything and spending more time hunting for a cure for Lyme disease.

“For me, getting sick and being on the show was the higher purpose of my journey, and it fell into place to help the world with something needed attention and needed a face,” Yolanda Hadid explained.

Since leaving her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and divorcing husband David Foster, Hadid has been busy traveling the world and spending tons of time with her three children, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, in New York City. She’s also opened up about her Lyme disease battle in her book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.