Farrah Abraham Speaks Out Following Arrest, Says Her Daughter And Businesses Are Her Main Priorities

The 'Teen Mom' star is finally speaking out after her shocking arrest.

We knew that she wouldn’t stay quiet for too long.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was arrested at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel after she and a male staffer at the hotel got into a heated argument, prompting Abraham to strike the man. To make matters worse, Farrah was also incredibly rude to the cops who were arresting her.

In a new video of the arrest, the Inquisitr shares that the reality TV star was caught on camera yelling at police, saying “go f— yourself” multiple times. She also stated multiple times that she didn’t do anything to warrant an arrest while also telling officers that she did not assault anyone.

Since the arrest last night, the normally outspoken star, had not yet made a public statement on the incident until hours ago. Wonderwall posted photos of Abraham leaving the jail after posting $500 in bail. She was pictured in the same outfit that she was arrested in the previous evening. But when photographers asked her questions regarding the arrest, the normally talkative star remained tight-lipped. But, Radar Online reports that the reality star used her publicist instead of herself to make a public statement regarding the shameful arrest.

“At this time, we thank everyone for Farrah’s concern and will assure that when she is released Farrah will release a statement on her behalf,” the statement starts.

“Farrah will return and continue to focus on her businesses and her daughter, [who] is her No. 1 priority. Please remember there are two sides to every story!”

Earlier today, Farrah’s mom, Debra Danielson tearfully spoke out about her daughter’s arrest, saying that she is really worried about Farrah’s 9-year-old daughter, Sophia. The Inquisitr shares that Debra has not spoken to her granddaughter in months. Danielson also confesses to the outlet that she could be hiring a lawyer and try to get custody of Sophia as it is not healthy for her to be exposed to the partying that her mother has been doing.

To make matters worse, since Farrah and Sophia now live in California, there was no family member present to take care of Sophia after the arrest. So she had to stay at home with a nanny while her mom was in prison.

“I’m sitting here heartbroken, I’m shaking, I’m sad. My granddaughter is sitting there with stranger. She needs me to hold her and tell her everything is alright.”

Abraham is expected to appear in court on June 15.