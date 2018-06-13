‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, June 13: Victor Wins A Battle, But Not The War!

A surprising ruling leaves Christian ripped from his home, while Neil wonders if Victor could be Jack's biological father.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, June 13 show how one man’s reign of terror over Genoa City leaves broken hearts and destroyed lives in his midst.

Sharon (Sharon Case) testified under oath after Michael (Christian LeBlanc) called her as a surprise witness. He absolutely tore her to shreds making her admit that she once let Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) live with him. Predictably, Michael also brought up Sharon’s past mental illnesses and crimes. Unfortunately for Nick (Joshua Morrow), one of Sharon’s questionable past mistakes involved Christian and the fact that she kept him as “Sully” in her care well after she learned the truth about the little boy.

Then Michael took things one step further and insinuated that Sharon’s only reason for reuniting with Nick involved being close to Christian once more, and he accused her of being completely delusional. Nick’s lawyer Brittany (Lauren Woodland) tried to help her defend herself against the character assassination, but unfortunately, the damage had already been done especially since Sharon admitted she couldn’t maintain the status quo.

During a recess, Nick accused Victor (Eric Braeden) of being the genuinely sick person in the room. However, when the arbitrator returned, the ruling was for Victor to take temporary custody of the boy because Sharon resided in the home. Victor smugly informed Nick he’d be by soon to pick up his grandson.

Meanwhile, at the Club, Abby (Melissa Ordway) caught up with Lily (Christel Khalil) and admitted to her friend that she actually likes everything about Arturo (Jason Canela) aside from his affair with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Lily advised Abby to take a chance on Arturo. Later, Arturo got frustrated by yet another client canceling a contract, and Abby told Arturo she thought Victor certainly caused the problem for him. Ultimately, they shared a passionate kiss, and it looks like Abby decided to take Lily’s advice to heart.

Finally, at Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) penthouse, Jack (Peter Bergman) gets a box of his mother’s old papers that Neil received during the Mergeron merger. The box included Dina’s (Marla Adams) old journals, and to ease (or heighten) Jack’s fears Neil joked that perhaps The Great Victor Newman might really be Jack’s biological father. The good news for Jack is that the math doesn’t work out.

Eventually, Jack looked through the journals and found entries from near the time of his conception. Jack read about a fight with John Abbott and an affair conducted at Stardust Inn. Unfortunately, or perhaps, fortunately, the page that identified Jack’s probable biological father had been ripped out, which put Jack on a mission to find the missing pages.

