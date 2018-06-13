Jada Pinkett Smith Says Marriage To Will Smith Is A ‘Very Very Unique Partnership’

Since the debut of her new Facebook web series, “Red Table Talk,” actress, mother, and wife Jada Pinkett Smith hasn’t been holding ANYTHING about her personal life back. In fact, since the show’s debut a few weeks ago, Jada has been even more candid about her personal life revealing everything from personal chats with her kids about sex, to squashing a long-standing beef with fellow actress Gabrielle Union, to reveal to the world that she was suffering from severe hair loss(also known as alopecia.) Well now, Jada is opening up yet again, and this time she is talking about her 20-year marriage to superstar, Will Smith. People reported on Wednesday, that during a visit on TODAY, Jada got candid when talking about her marriage and relationship with her actor-husband.

Describing the bond and how the pair have managed to stay married for 20 years Jada told Megyn Kelly, “We have a very, very, very, unique partnership and it’s really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are.”The 46-year-old mother of two went on to say of her husband, “Through my journey, learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he’s learning to do the same.” Jada also promised fans that her husband will soon be joining her on her revealing web series saying, “He’s coming to the red table for sure! I think he’ll be the first one up.”

Jada’s show “Red Table Talk” has since picked up traction amongst fans and watchers since its premiere, due largely in part to Jada’s brutal and at times shockingly candid honesty. Jada recently sat down at the table and opened up and had a very private conversation with her daughter about everything from relationships to love and even sex. The Girls Trip actress told Kelly during her visit that she has not shielded herself away from talking about things like sex with her two children, revealing how she knew her 19-year-old son had lost his virginity.

“There’s just a certain swag, there is. He was walking different, and there was just a loss of this – my little boy was gone. My little boy was gone.” Despite noticing a difference in her son Jada told Kelly that she didn’t push him to talk about it “I looked at him and I was like, ‘Where have you been? What’s been going on?’ ” she asked. Jada then explained that she used her “motherly instinct” to put the pieces together and figure things out. “And he said, ‘You know, I was just with a friend.’ And I said, ‘Oh, okay, anything you want to tell me?’ And right away because Jaden can’t lie,” she admitted to Kelly.