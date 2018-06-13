Stan Lee Seeks Permanent Restraining Order Against Business Manager, Keya Morgan

Stan Lee, the creator of such comic book superheroes as Spider-Man, The Hulk, Black Panther, and X-Men, filed for a restraining order on Wednesday against the man he said last week was the only person who was handling his affairs and business, Keya Morgan, a Los Angeles Superior Court media relations rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The filing comes two days after Keya Morgan was arrested on suspicion of filing a false report to police. He was released two days later on $20,000 bail. Lee received the temporary order and is seeking a permanent one. That court date will be July 6.

“My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan, not all the other people making false claims,” Lee posted to Twitter, along with a video, just days before Morgan’s arrest. Lee was trying to make it clear that Morgan was the only person allowed to represent him, not other entities or companies, as had come to his attention.

Morgan has been involved in the pop-culture memorabilia scene for a long time and was one of the subjects of a THR investigation. The others involved were Lee’s 67-year-old daughter J.C., publicist-turned-caretaker Jerry Olivarez, and Lee’s former road manager Max Anderson. THR went on to say that many celebs have been worried about the gregarious creator. He has been showing signs of decline with his health and memory, possibly dating back to the passing of his wife of 70 years, Joan, last July.

There is a lot at stake when it comes to Lee’s finances, considering that his estate is currently estimated to be worth between $50 million and $70 million. Granted his primary role with his company appears to be mostly ceremonial, but he still gets a cameo in nearly every film they do and he remains a bonafide legend in fanboy culture.

Yet in February, he signed a declaration that claimed J.C. demanded money from him and insisted that men with “bad intentions” surrounded Lee and influenced the family to “gain control over my assets, property and money.” These individuals included Morgan, according to THR. It wasn’t long after that, though, that a video appeared on Twitter calling into question the declaration, with Lee insisting that his relationship with his daughter had never been better. Now, with this latest restraining order being put in place, it looks like the Marvel creator may have people who are truly looking out for his best interests helping him at last.