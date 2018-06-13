NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Leakes Has Cancer

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star and comedian, is revealing that her husband Gregg Leakes has cancer.

NeNe, 50, made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday, while cursing the disease.

“Our new normal and the fight begins,” the reality television star captioned an image of her husband with the hashtags, #f**kcancer, #yougotthis and #iloveyou.

A number of NeNe’s fellow Bravo TV cast members from The Real Housewives Of Atlanta commented on the Instagram post including singer and producer Kandi Burruss.

“Praying for y’all,” she wrote! He’s got this!”

Supermodel and fellow RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey wrote, “God got you guys covered sis.”

Before she made the announcement about Gregg’s cancer diagnosis, NeNe went on Instagram to reveal that her friend Marlo Hampton who often appears on the Bravo TV series gifted her husband with a Bible last week. For some time, NeNe has hinted about her husband’s health struggles but was never specific about the reasons that Gregg had to have multiple hospital visits.

Last month, she had to cancel two comedy shows in New York. The standup comedian revealed that Gregg had been hospitalized for over two weeks which was taking an emotional toll on her.

“Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital. I find it very difficult to stand onstage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well,” NeNe said in an Instagram video last month. “He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on. Go out there. Have a good time. Do the show. I’m gonna be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do.”

The video came after the entertainer spoke out against false reports of Gregg suffering from issues with his heart and food poisoning. NeNe debunked the rumors made by media sources that she said were not respecting her privacy.

On an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta called “Chateau Get Down” that aired last November, cameras documented some of Gregg’s health struggles when he experienced chest pains that would not go away. NeNe revealed that the pain left her husband in tears and he was eventually admitted to the hospital.

After being married for 18 years, NeNe spoke about how much her husband meant to her as he battled with health issues.

“I’ve been with Gregg since I was in my 20s. The only secret I can tell you a relationship is finding a way to still love each other and be attracted to one another,” she said on her Bravo TV show. “Without Gregg, what would I do?”