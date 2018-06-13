Eliminated ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Clay Harbor Names His Top 3 Picks For Becca Kufrin

The NFL player uses football analogies to predict Becca’s final three.

Clay Harbor may be out of the game on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, but he’s drafting his own fantasy league when it comes to who she should take to the Fantasy Suites. Clay, an NFL player from Chicago, was forced to eliminate himself from The Bachelorette in Week 3 after he suffered a serious wrist injury during a football-themed group date. Harbor is currently a free agent looking to be drafted onto an NFL team. He has made it clear that his wrist mishap was filmed months ago and that he is ready to play ball.

But now, in a post-Bachelorette interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Harbor revealed that he is playing favorites when it comes to Becca’s final guys. While Clay described Kufrin as “a rare find,” he wasn’t willing to sacrifice his football career by putting off much-needed wrist surgery to continue pursuing her on The Bachelorette. But Harbor did use his knowledge of the NFL to predict the odds for Becca’s remaining Bachelorette suitors.

“So if the guys were NFL franchises, the Patriots are always the favorite, so I’ll go with Colton Underwood is the Patriots,” Clay explained. “Then you’ve got the Eagles, a defending champion… I’d say ‘the horse guy. [Blake Horstmann]. He’s the Eagles, a team that is up and coming and has a good chance to win.”

The Becca Bowl! #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jun 11, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

Harbor also named controversial contestant Garrett Yrigoyen as the third standout suitor, comparing him to “an up and coming Jaguars team.”

“Garrett might surprise some people,” Clay said. “So those are my three picks and if I was looking at it from the outside in.”

Of course, Clay Harbor isn’t exactly looking from the outside in. He already knows how Becca Kufrin’s season end (spoiler alert: she’s engaged!), and he is still friends with several of the guys from her season.

“All the guys, we all have a big group text,” Harbor revealed. “I actually hung out with a few of those guys after the show. So I know what happens, but I can’t tell you guys! I’ll just say it will be the most dramatic season ever!”

As for The Bachelorette competition itself, Harbor admitted it’s just like an NFL game when it comes to competing against other guys who also happen to be close personal friends.

“You wish them luck, but in real life, you’re like, ‘I’ve got to out-do you,'” Harbor said.

There is much speculation that Clay Harbor could end up on The Bachelorette summertime spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise. If that’s the case, he may get his hands on a Neil Lane diamond ring before a Super Bowl ring.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.