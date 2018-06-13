‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Tia Booth & Colton Underwood May Be Next Big Couple, Predicts Reality Steve

Could 'Bachelor' star Tia Booth and 'Bachelorette' star Colton Underwood end up back together and even engaged thanks to 'Bachelor in Paradise' this summer?

Colton Underwood is on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, but his life got complicated when her friend from her time on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor appeared during filming. Colton and Tia Booth have admitted that they had a relationship of some sort prior to his decision to join Kufrin’s season and now gossip king Reality Steve is sharing some updates on what he thinks comes next for them.

As everybody saw on Monday night’s Bachelorette episode, Becca Kufrin talked with both Tia Booth and Colton Underwood about the brief relationship they had prior to filming. Despite some doubts, Kufrin gave Underwood a rose, and spoilers hint that he’ll be sticking around for a while.

However, as was previously revealed by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that Tia will later admit that she still has feelings for Colton, and that may well lead Becca to eliminate him before the end of her Bachelorette journey. The love story isn’t necessarily over between Booth and Underwood though. The gossip guru says that both of them are currently in Mexico filming the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The way that Booth recently described her short romance with Underwood, noting that the timing hadn’t been right, it definitely seemed as if the door could be open to try again if he remained single. There was simply no way producers would pass up that opportunity, and Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers already revealed that both Tia and Colton would be a part of the next cast.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise will be done filming in a couple of weeks or so, and it’ll debut in late summer. Reality Steve’s spoilers will surely break down all the juicy tidbits long before the premiere, and he’s already making predictions in a recent blog post where he thinks things will head for Underwood and Booth.

“I’d honestly be stunned if Tia and Colton don’t get engaged at the end of BIP. At the least, they leave Mexico as a couple.”

Have Tia and Colton already restarted their relationship since crossing paths during Becca’s Bachelorette season? Reality Steve says that based on what he’s heard, they haven’t been in touch with one another since filming that spa date.

However, an insider told Us Weekly that Booth had felt as if there had been room for more between them prior to Underwood’s decision to go on Kufrin’s Bachelorette and that she was still looking for closure. Tia is also said to be feeling quite ready for a serious relationship, so it might be hard to pass up giving love with Colton another go in paradise.

Could Tia Booth and Colton Underwood get engaged during Bachelor in Paradise as Reality Steve predicts? Could they join the ranks of successful BIP couples like her good friend Raven Gates and her beau Adam Gottschalk from last summer, and others like Carly Waddell and Evan Bass along with Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert? Fans will be eager for spoilers as filming progresses and everybody would love to see a happy ending for these two star-crossed potential lovers.