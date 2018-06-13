Carrie Underwood Hilariously Reveals That Her Son’s New Favorite Toy Is A Potato

Carrie Underwood’s recent Instagram post has fans laughing out loud. The country music star is showing off her son’s new favorite toy, and it’s an actual potato.

According to a June 13 report by One Country, Carrie Underwood’s son, Isaiah, 3, has been walking around the house playing with a raw potato. The vegetable is seen on Carrie’s Instagram page, and even sports two eyes and a big smile.

Underwood posted a photo of the potato sitting on a blow-up plastic doughnut, and revealed that little Isaiah has been playing with it for the past two days nonstop. The Before He Cheats singer reassured her fans that Isaiah does have “real” toys, and revealed that she is aware of the fact that his new favorite play thing is a “weird” choice.

“This is what my kid has been playing with for the past 2 days. Yes, it’s a potato. Yes, he has other real toys. Yes, I know it’s weird,” Carrie Underwood captioned the hilarious Instagram snapshot.

According to a recent post by the Inquisitr, Carrie Underwood may soon have more little ones carrying weird toys around her house. The singer is rumored to possibly be pregnant after a report surfaced claiming she and her husband, Mike Fisher, were expecting twin girls. Some fans even believed the singer may have been sporting a very tiny baby bump at the CMT Awards earlier this month.

“Friends think Carrie is pregnant, and the buzz is that she’s expecting twins! If you know Carrie at all, [you know] she’s been wanting at least two more kids since she had Isaiah in 2015. Twins would be music to her ears! She’s eating far more than she ever did last time she was pregnant and craving foods like dark chocolate and Subway veggie sandwiches. Carrie’s also begun scaling back on sessions with her personal trainer,” an insider previously told Life & Style Magazine.

Although Carrie Underwood has not commented on the pregnancy speculation, she has been busy promoting her newest song, Cry Pretty, and getting back on stage after a gruesome injury left her with over 40 stitches in her face as well as a wrist injury. The singer has only recently re-emerged since the scary accident, and has revealed that under all of her makeup she is sporting some serious scars from the shocking fall, which happened outside of her Nashville, Tennessee, home while she was taking her dogs outside.