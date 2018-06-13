‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Hangs Out With ‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose In NYC

Bravolebrities unite!

What do you get when you mix a Real Housewife with a Southern Charm star? Pure amazingness of course!

Yesterday, Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer gave Bravo fans the surprise of a lifetime with an incredible photo of her and none other than Southern Charm stud Shep Rose. In the snapshot posted to her Instagram account, Mortimer was all smiles as she poses alongside Shep. The socialite looks chic in a black and white sweater and pair of skinny jeans. She wears her blonde hair in a tight, slicked back ponytail and pairs it with an oversized pair of sunglasses. It appears that the reality star was hitting the New York shopping scene as a shopping bag appears in her right hand.

On the other side of her is Shep, who looks devilishly handsome in a pair of blue jeans, a casual navy shirt with a pocket, green baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses. It is unclear if the two were hanging out together by choice or if they just met by chance while walking the busy streets of the Big Apple. But one thing is for sure — fans love seeing the pair together.

In just one day of being posted, Tinsley’s photo of the Bravo superstars has already earned 30,000 likes as well as 600-plus comments. Many fans joked that the pair look cute together and suggested that they date while countless other fans just geeked out over the Bravolebrities together.

“So. You guys need to date- for real!!”

“Tinsley, you’re adorable. If I could have a RH be my stylist-for-a-day, I’d pick you. Much love to you from one Southern girl to another,” another wrote.

The photo comes just days after Tinsley’s ex-husband, Topper Mortimer, married designer Tabitha Simmons. According to the Daily Mail, Mortimer and Simmons tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the Church of the Resurrection in Manhattan, New York. The wedding comes just five months after the couple welcomed their first daughter into the world. There were also plenty of famous faces who witnessed the nuptials, with Liv Tyler, Karen Elson, Lily Aldridge, Sienna Miller, and Tory Burch all in attendance.

Tinsley and Topper were high school sweethearts who eloped at the age of 18 before their parents forced them to get an annulment. The couple later remarried in 2002 before calling it quits in 2009. As many fans know, Topper is the heir to the Standard Oil of California fortune. Though his net worth is not disclosed, his family is very wealthy.