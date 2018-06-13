Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Nannies Reportedly Get Paid Big Money

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly pay their team of child care givers a big salary. The famous couple allegedly have a group of people on call to take care of their three children, North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, five months.

According to a June 12 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pay the entire team six figures each to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For their services, they each earn about $100,000 a year. “They have a team of nannies on at all times and on call 24/7, each making a salary of around $100k,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to say that Kim and Kanye are spending a fortune on child care and that the cost has gone up since welcoming baby Chicago back in January. In addition, they need their team to be ready to take the kids at any moment due to their career responsibilities, which often take them around the world.

“Their routines are so hectic and there’s no doubt they need nannies,” the source said. “But they’re not making it easy on their bank balance by insisting on the best of the best!”

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Of course, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t just spending major cash on child care. They also live a very lavish lifestyle. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim recently threw Kanye an epic party for his 41st birthday. The bash consisted of celebrity guests like Pusha T, Kid Cudi, and 2 Chainz, and Kim even hired famed mentalist Lior Suchard to provide “supernatural entertainment” for the event.

The guests were also treated to deserts that had Kanye’s face on them, as well as coffee with the rapper’s image drawn on the foam. Kardashian also had a special cake made to resemble the cover of West’s latest album, Ye. The party goers, including Kanye’s father, Ray West, all reportedly had a blast at the bash, as they blared Kanye’s latest album for all to hear throughout the night.

Previously to Kanye West’s birthday party, he and Kim Kardashian also celebrated a number of special moments over the past month including their fourth wedding anniversary and two album listening parties for Kanye’s solo album, as well as the record he made with his friend Kid Cudi.

It seems with such their busy schedules Kim Kardashian and Kanye West need around the clock nannies at all times for whatever life may throw at them.