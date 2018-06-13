Melissa McCarthy & James Corden Join Forces For ‘Super Intelligence’

Melissa McCarthy's upcoming movie 'Super Intelligence' just revealed its next big casting move and James Corden fans are buzzing with excitement.

Melissa McCarthy is working on a new movie that has her fans buzzing and now reports detail that funny guy James Corden is going to be involved with the project as well. The Super Intelligence movie isn’t due to be released for a while yet, but it sounds as if it’s one that could highlight the best that both McCarthy and Corden have to offer.

Variety reveals that James Corden will voice a character in the film that features Melissa McCarthy in the lead role. McCarthy plays Carol Peters and everything changes in her life when she is tapped by Corden’s character for observation. Empire explains that Corden will voice a “hyper-intelligent artificial system” and this AI system may well be a significant threat to the world.

McCarthy is working on the project with her husband, Ben Falcone, and this isn’t the first time they’ve partnered up for a film. However, it sounds as if this sci-fi comedy concept will be an unusual one. A few details about the collaboration have been floating around for a bit now, but the casting of Corden has taken everybody’s interest up a notch.

Production on Super Intelligence is set to begin in July and it is currently slated for a Christmas 2019 premiere date. While Corden is kept quite busy these days with his television projects, namely the Late Late Show with James Corden and his wildly popular “Carpool Karaoke” segments, he’s dabbled in the movie genre over the years as well.

I’ve loved @melissamccarthy from the very first moment I ever saw her on film. I’m blown away that she and @benfalcone wanted me to do this. x https://t.co/3clv7jKHQp — James Corden (@JKCorden) June 13, 2018

Corden has already voiced a handful of characters in previous movies, like Trolls, Norm of the North, The Emoji Movie, and Peter Rabbit. However, Super Intelligence is a gig that will seemingly take James away from the kid’s movie genre and into a new, fun direction.

While McCarthy has been a hot commodity in the land of movies for a while now, many would say that Corden is on fire at the moment. He was involved with the box office hit Ocean’s 8, notes Collider, and he’s involved in the upcoming films Smallfoot and Trolls 2 as well.

As reports of Corden’s involvement in Super Intelligence emerged, the comic took to Twitter and helped to spread the news. He said that he’s loved McCarthy since he first saw her on film and he’s blown away that Melissa and her husband Ben wanted him to work with them on this new project. Will this movie featuring Melissa McCarthy and James Corden become a big box office hit? It’ll take a while to find that out with its December 2019 debut date, but fans of James and Melissa are anxious to see this collaboration hit the screen.