Brad Pitt Spotted Riding His Bike After Custody Case Details Leak

Despite the intimate details of his subsequent pending divorce from his former wife, actress Angelina Jolie, being splashed across several media outlets, actor Brad Pitt seems to be handling the media attention fairly well. According to the Daily Mail, on Wednesday, June 13, it was reported that Pitt was seen riding his bike during a casual stroll in London. The 54-year-old actor, who was photographed wearing a newsboy cap, was spotted smoking a cigarette as he peddled casually through the neighborhood.

Just one day before, it was revealed that his estranged wife Jolie had been ordered by the courts to give her estranged husband more access to their kids during the pair’s ongoing divorce negotiations. Following the leak of the pair’s summer custody agreement of their children, Jolie’s spokesperson issued a statement saying,

“This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.” https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1006932226099908609

The 43-year-old actress currently has primary physical custody of the couple’s six children but was told by a judge that she must let Pitt see the children regularly while she is in the UK for the summer filming Maleficent 2.

According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the court determined that the kids would be safe with Pitt and that it’s critical for each of their children to have a strong relationship with both parents. The detailed agreement also lays out a new cellphone policy stating Jolie must provide Pitt with the cell number of each child so he can text or call each of them at his leisure. Additionally, Jolie and Pitt were ordered to go through a summer schedule over the phone with their children, along with two psychologists.

Docs also revealed that Pitt will see the minor children in London for 10 days in mid-June where he can spend time with one or two of them for four hours per day. From June 27 to July 1, he will get the children for 10 hours a day, and then in July he will see them from July 8 to 14 for four hours a day. At the end of July, Pitt will be able to see them in Los Angeles for a week from July 21 to 29. A psychologist must be present while the actor visits the kids in London and he must arrange for them to see their doctors and therapists when they are in L.A. with him. He is also responsible for returning them back to Jolie in London on July 29, in addition to paying for their transportation. He will have custody again from August 11 until the couple’s next court hearing on August 13. Jolie can only call once a day when the kids are with their dad. According to the court, if Jolie fails to comply to the new terms then she risks losing primary custody.

As it was reported by People, amid the custody docs being leaked, a source close to the actor assured the outlet that Pitt is doing fine.

“Brad is doing great. He has his energy back.”

Pitt is currently preparing to return to set, shooting the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but before filming commences he now will get to spend some much needed time with his kids. “He is a great dad and always loved being with his kids, He doesn’t talk badly about Angie, but he feels it’s her fault that the kids don’t want to spend more time with him,” the source went on to say.

The couple have been locked in divorce negotiations for months with visitation for Pitt causing a bulk of the pair’s tension. Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 amid allegations of child abuse against Pitt during an incident aboard a private plane. Pitt denied the allegations from the beginning and was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.