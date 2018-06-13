Ed Sheeran Appears At Famous London Cat Cafe, In The Waxy Flesh

Madame Tussauds has decided to unveil its latest creation, beloved musician Ed Sheeran, someplace other than their flagship gallery. While sticking a wax replica of the famous singer in London’s Lady Dinah Cat Emporium may not seem like your average debut for the famed wax museum, they seemed to find the idea to be the cat’s meow, according to Reuters’ Twitter. Madame Tussauds’ publicity manager, Claire Treacy, explained why this was the purrfect place.

“Ed is a very well known cat lover so we thought, ‘why not unveil him at London’s famous cat cafe?’ And what a fun way to introduce him to the UK,” she explained. “We got to the point where we were actually getting a request once a week for Ed, so we thought, ‘now’s the time to make him and the best time to launch him… he’s on the mammoth Divide Tour, he’s arriving in Wembley, it’s the perfect time for fans to see him.'”

Sheeran, 27, was the most streamed artist in 2017 and has been on his epic Divide world tour since March of last year. Meanwhile, his waxy lookalike will move to Madame Tussauds proper in the City of Westminster to stand alongside the rest of the life-size wax replicas of famous celebrities and historic icons that they have there.

It’s been a busy time for the singer. Almost a month ago he was the inspiration for a new ice cream flavor, as previously reported by Inquisitr. The flavor chosen was Ketchup. Hard to say if inspiration is the right word or perhaps he’s just the person to blame. A gelato shop in Ireland created the new, ketchup-flavored ice cream flavor to pay tribute to the singer’s favorite condiment. The ice cream is made out of Heinz ketchup and also comes with ketchup drizzled on top, for those daring people who are willing to try it. It was the shop’s way of welcoming the singer home during his world tour.

And, of course, earlier this year, the singer announced he was off the market, now that he’s engaged to Cherry Seaborn, breaking hearts all over the world. One big fan of his is well known. That’s Maisie Williams who plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones. Her devotion to the musician scored him a sought-after cameo on the fantasy series when he got to play a Lannister soldier whom Arya encountered on her way to reunite with her family. His casting had been a welcomed surprise for the young actress and fans alike.