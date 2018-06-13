Netflix Will Continue To Air ‘Parts Unknown’ After It Was Originally Scheduled To End Later This Month

After the tragic death of TV star Anthony Bourdain, fans have been doing their best to pay tribute to him the best way that they know how — by watching his hit show.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the 61-year-old was tragically found dead in his hotel room in France while he was there filming his hit show, Parts Unknown. His friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive and it was later revealed that he had hung himself. Bourdain’s home network, CNN, also confirmed the tragic news in a post for fans.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

And following the tragic loss, people want to see more Bourdain on TV, even if it is only in reruns. According to CNN, Netflix was supposed to stop streaming the hit show on June 16. But after an outcry and even a petition from his adoring fans, the streaming giant has decided to keep Parts Unknown available to stream for the foreseeable future.

In a tweet from earlier today, the streaming service announced their decision to continue to stream Bourdain’s show, though they didn’t give an exact end date.

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

Thanks to an online petition started by Tanner Palin, the streaming service gave the fans just what they wanted. In just a short period of time, the petition gained over 6,000 signatures.

“Bourdain lived life like he treated so many of the dishes he consumed. By gnawing it to the bone. So many of us could learn to live just a little more like that. Netflix, this show isn’t just entertaining. It is heartwarming, it is honest and it benefits human kind. Please keep it on the air,” Palin wrote.

Netlflix currently has seasons 1-8 of Parts Unknown on the streaming service. Each of the eight seasons features eight episodes in which Bourdain travels across the world to experience different food and cultures while bringing viewers along with him. He visits places like Myanmar, Nashville, Rome, the Bronx, and even Tanzania.

The show is currently airing its 11th season on CNN. Luckily for fans, the final two episodes are scheduled to air this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET and on June 24, according to CNN.