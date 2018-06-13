Farrah Abraham Yells Profanity At Cops During Beverly Hills Arrest

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was arrested in California this week after she reportedly assaulted a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Now, video from the incident is being released.

According to a June 13 report by TMZ, a brand new video of Farrah Abraham yelling profanity at Beverly Hills police officers has been posted online. The reality TV star was caught on camera yelling at police, saying “go f— yourself” multiple times.

In the video, Farrah Abraham can also be heard telling officers that she did nothing wrong and that she did not assault anyone. The police seemingly kept their cool with the former Teen Mom star, but Farrah got combative again when she saw that the cops had her wallet. Abraham also stated multiple times that she would not be “provoked” and that she didn’t want to be arrested.

However, arrest her they did. Farrah Abraham can be heard belligerently crying as police seemingly took her into custody. Those who watch the clip can also make out the reality star screaming at the end of the video that she was not resisting arrest and claiming that the police officers were hurting her.

Farrah Abraham is reportedly still being held on $500 bail and has not made any public statements about her arrest. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Teen Mom star’s ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, took to his Twitter account after the news of Farrah’s arrest broke to laugh about the situation and call his former girlfriend a “clown.”

Meanwhile, Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielson, spoke out revealing that she is extremely worried for her granddaughter, Sophia, whom she says should be in school and not traveling around the world attending parties with Abraham.

“She needs to be with her family, not about strangers and volatility and her mother being arrested. It’s very disgusting. She needs to go to school… She needs to not be dragged on a party all over the world. I’m sitting here heartbroken, I’m shaking, I’m sad. My granddaughter is sitting there with stranger. She needs me to hold her and tell her everything is alright,” Debra told Radar Online on Wednesday.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Farrah Abraham was fired from the MTV series during the past season after she refused to end her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. Farrah filmed her final reunion show interview and said goodbye to the franchise for good. Since that time she’s seemingly been busy been traveling the country with her daughter.