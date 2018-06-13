Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Follows In Kate Middleton’s Fashion Footsteps During Trip To Northern Ireland

The wife of Prince Charles wore the same outfit twice in one week.

Camilla Parker Bowles has long had her own sense of style, but lately, she seems to be taking a page from Kate Middleton’s fashion playbook. Town and Country posted a series of photos of the Duchess of Cornwall which show that she has started recycling her wardrobe, just like her royal daughter-in-law Kate.

The site reported that while traveling to Northern Ireland with her husband Prince Charles to an event honoring the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, the Duchess of Cornwall was spotted wearing the same printed ivory dress and matching coat that she wore to another event less than a week ago. Camilla even sported the same tan shoes when she wore the outfit a second time while attending the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge, England, just a few days earlier.

Charles and Camilla’s daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been known to wear pieces in her wardrobe more than once. Earlier this year, Harper’s Bazaar posted a picture-filled rundown of Kate’s clothing recycling, citing the Duchess of Cambridge’s’ multiple wearings of a light blue Seraphine maternity coat, a hot pink Mulberry coat, a white Alexander McQueen dress, and a floor length ebony lace gown by Diane von Furstenberg—just to name a few.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Camilla has “copied” Kate’s fashion cues. As the Inquisitr previous reported over the weekend, Camilla Parker Bowles wore an icy blue ensemble to the queen’s annual birthday parade, Trooping The Colour, and her outfit matched Kate Middleton’s Alexandra McQueen dress and matching headpiece to a tee. The royal women looked like twins as they posed next to one another during the 2018 celebration.

Kate and Camilla wear matching outfits for Trooping of the Colour https://t.co/R8O5yAGVWi — Evening Standard (@standardnews) June 10, 2018

Of course, eagle-eyed royal watchers know that Camilla did recycle one very important dress a decade ago. According to Hello magazine, in April 2005, Camilla Parker Bowles wore an elegant white coat and matching Robinson Valentine dress when she married Prince Charles in a civil ceremony at Windsor’s Guildhall. But two years later, the Duchess of Cornwall said “yes” to the dress again! In June 2007, Camilla stepped out in the exact outfit as she attended the opening of the National Assembly of Wales. The only difference from her wedding look was a hat swap and new shoes. Camilla Parker Bowles even wore the same diamond brooch the second time around. It’s safe to say the Duchess of Cornwall is the only royal bride to have recycled her wedding dress.